Agencias

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

18 May, 2023
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 34 1 8 1
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 4 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 2 0
Bell dh 4 0 1 0 Burger 3b 4 0 1 0
Brennan rf 4 1 1 0 Grandal dh 4 0 1 0
Arias 1b 4 2 2 1 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0
Rocchio 3b 4 0 1 1 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
Gallagher c 4 0 1 1 Moncada ph 1 0 1 0
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 Zavala c 4 0 1 1
Marisnick rf 2 0 0 0
Sheets ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 010 200 3
Chicago 000 100 000 1

E_Rocchio (2), Anderson (4). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Arias (3), Robert Jr. (12), Benintendi (12). HR_Arias (2). SB_Straw (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Allen 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 5
Sandlin W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stephan H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clase S,15-19 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Cease L,2-3 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 3
Santos 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 0

Santos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:17. A_11,900 (40,241).

