Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 34 1 8 1 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 Bell dh 4 0 1 0 Burger 3b 4 0 1 0 Brennan rf 4 1 1 0 Grandal dh 4 0 1 0 Arias 1b 4 2 2 1 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 Rocchio 3b 4 0 1 1 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 Gallagher c 4 0 1 1 Moncada ph 1 0 1 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 Zavala c 4 0 1 1 Marisnick rf 2 0 0 0 Sheets ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 010 200 — 3 Chicago 000 100 000 — 1

E_Rocchio (2), Anderson (4). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Arias (3), Robert Jr. (12), Benintendi (12). HR_Arias (2). SB_Straw (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Allen 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 5 Sandlin W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stephan H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clase S,15-19 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago Cease L,2-3 6 1-3 5 3 3 1 3 Santos 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Crochet 1 0 0 0 0 0

Santos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:17. A_11,900 (40,241).