Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

18 May, 2023
|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arias 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rocchio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marisnick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Rocchio (2), Anderson (4). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Arias (3), Robert Jr. (12), Benintendi (12). HR_Arias (2). SB_Straw (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Allen
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Sandlin W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase S,15-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Cease L,2-3
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crochet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Santos pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:17. A_11,900 (40,241).