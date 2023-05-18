Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 1

18 May, 2023
Chicago 1 0 1
Charlotte FC 0 2 2

First Half_1, Chicago, Przybylko, 3, 29th minute.

Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Cambridge, 1 (Meram), 68th; 3, Charlotte FC, Cambridge, 2, 81st.

Goalies_Chicago, Christopher Brady, Spencer Richey; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Gimenez, Chicago, 20th; Gutierrez, Chicago, 39th; Malanda, Charlotte FC, 45th+1; Kahlina, Charlotte FC, 55th; Torres, Chicago, 72nd; Swiderski, Charlotte FC, 80th; Jones, Charlotte FC, 87th; Sobocinski, Charlotte FC, 88th; Koutsias, Chicago, 90th+1.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Brooke Mayo, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

Lineups

Chicago_Christopher Brady; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro (Daniel Aceves, 79th), Mauricio Pineda, Arnaud Souquet; Gaston Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez (Jairo Torres, 69th), Maren Haile-Selassie (Fabian Herbers, 69th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri; Kacper Przybylko (Georgios Koutsias, 79th).

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Jaylin Lindsey (Brandon Cambridge, 59th), Adilson Malanda (Bill Tuiloma, 84th), Jan Sobocinski; Brandt Bronico, Derrick Jones, Justin Meram (Christopher Hegardt, 90th+1), Ashley Westwood; Enzo Copetti, Karol Swiderski.

