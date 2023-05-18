Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

18 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 12 .727 _
Baltimore 28 15 .651
Toronto 25 18 .581
New York 25 20 .556
Boston 24 20 .545 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _
Detroit 19 22 .463
Cleveland 19 23 .452 4
Chicago 16 28 .364 8
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 26 17 .605 _
Houston 23 19 .548
Los Angeles 22 22 .500
Seattle 21 22 .488 5
Oakland 10 35 .222 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 16 .628 _
Miami 22 21 .512 5
New York 21 23 .477
Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7
Washington 18 25 .419 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _
Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1
Chicago 19 23 .452
Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5
St. Louis 18 26 .409

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 16 .636 _
Arizona 25 19 .568 3
San Francisco 20 23 .465
San Diego 20 24 .455 8
Colorado 19 25 .432 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Agustín Canapino voló en las primeras pruebas de las 500 Millas de Indianápolis: llegó a ser décimo y alcanzó los 376 km/h

Agustín Canapino voló en las primeras pruebas de las 500 Millas de Indianápolis: llegó a ser décimo y alcanzó los 376 km/h

Hace 1 hora

El tuit de Julián Álvarez en el Instituto River Plate siete años atrás que se volvió viral tras la clasificación a la final de la Champions

El incómodo momento que pasó la tenista número uno del mundo y provocó las risas de los presentes en el WTA 1000 de Roma

Mauricio Macri presenció la goleada del Manchester City sobre el Real Madrid y se sacó fotos con Pep Guardiola

Los elogios de Diego Latorre al Manchester City que lo convirtieron en tendencia: “Al que no le gusta esto, no le gusta el fútbol”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jennifer Lopez aseguró que siente “culpa” de que sus hijos crezcan expuestos a críticas

Jennifer Lopez aseguró que siente “culpa” de que sus hijos crezcan expuestos a críticas

Hace 56 min

Lynda Carter dio una mirada al pasado con una foto en traje de baño de cuando interpretaba a la Mujer Maravilla

El presente del hijo de Camilo Sesto: entre la fortuna que heredó de su padre, las adicciones y el cambio de género

“La madre”: 5 datos curiosos de la nueva película con JLo

Vanesa Villagrán: de hija de Kiko a la reina de OnlyFans

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los cinco hábitos que permiten lograr un sueño reparador y alcanzar la longevidad

Cuáles son los cinco hábitos que permiten lograr un sueño reparador y alcanzar la longevidad

Hace 4 horas

Cómo usar un NFT como foto de perfil en Twitter

Cómo saber cuántas pulgadas tiene la pantalla del computador

Siete páginas y aplicaciones para fanáticos de los gatos: videos, juegos y cuidados

¿Escapismo runner?: por qué salir a correr a diario puede volverse una adicción