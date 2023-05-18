Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

18 May, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 32 11 .744 _ _ 5-5 W-2 19-3 13-8
Baltimore 28 15 .651 4 +3½ 6-4 W-2 15-7 13-8
Toronto 24 18 .571 _ 6-4 L-2 12-5 12-13
New York 25 19 .568 _ 7-3 W-2 16-10 9-9
Boston 23 20 .535 9 4-6 W-1 14-11 9-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-8 10-12
Cleveland 19 22 .463 5-5 L-1 9-12 10-10
Detroit 19 22 .463 5-5 L-1 10-10 9-12
Chicago 15 28 .349 4-6 W-1 8-12 7-16
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½ 11½ 5-5 W-2 6-17 8-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 26 16 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-1 13-7 13-9
Houston 23 19 .548 3 1 6-4 W-3 10-11 13-8
Los Angeles 22 22 .500 5 3 3-7 L-2 10-9 12-13
Seattle 21 21 .500 5 3 6-4 L-1 10-12 11-9
Oakland 10 35 .222 17½ 15½ 2-8 L-1 5-20 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 26 16 .619 _ _ 4-6 L-1 10-9 16-7
Miami 22 21 .512 _ 6-4 W-3 13-11 9-10
New York 20 23 .465 2 3-7 L-2 7-9 13-14
Philadelphia 20 23 .465 2 5-5 L-4 11-7 9-16
Washington 18 25 .419 4 5-5 L-2 8-14 10-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 18 .571 _ _ 6-4 W-1 13-8 11-10
Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 +1 3-7 W-1 10-9 13-11
Chicago 19 23 .452 5 3-7 L-4 11-11 8-12
Cincinnati 19 24 .442 3 5-5 L-1 12-9 7-15
St. Louis 17 26 .395 5 7-3 L-1 7-14 10-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 28 16 .636 _ _ 8-2 W-1 17-7 11-9
Arizona 25 19 .568 3 +2½ 6-4 W-1 14-10 11-9
San Francisco 20 23 .465 2 5-5 W-3 13-10 7-13
San Diego 20 24 .455 8 2-8 L-2 11-13 9-11
Colorado 19 25 .432 9 6-4 W-1 10-12 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

