American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|11
|.744
|_
|Baltimore
|28
|15
|.651
|4
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|7½
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7½
|Boston
|23
|20
|.535
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Chicago
|15
|28
|.349
|8½
|Kansas City
|14
|31
|.311
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Houston
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Los Angeles
|22
|22
|.500
|5
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Oakland
|10
|35
|.222
|17½
___
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona 5, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, San Diego 3
Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.