Agencias

ADVISORY SERBIA-SHOOTING/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSyMAY 18

18 May, 2023
Serbia's main opposition parties protest against violence

Start: 19 May 2023 15:15 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 17:00 GMT

BELGRADE, SERBIA - Serbia's main opposition parties protest against violence and in reaction to two mass shootings in the same week, which have shaken the Balkan country.

LIVE PRODUCTION: Branko Filipovic

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Serbia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SERBIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

