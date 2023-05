ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/ -TIMINGS STRICT FOR PLANNING ONLY

Day 3: Japan hosts a summit of G7 leaders.

Start: 21 May 2023 22:45 GMT

End: 21 May 2023 23:45 GMT

HIROSHIMA - Final day of G7 leaders summit.

SCHEDULE:

2245GMT - A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0050-0130gmt - G7 and outreach countries leaders and their spouses visit Japanese garden Shukkeien (HOST BROADCASTER)

0130GMT - A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0520GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds conclusion news conference (HOST BROADCASTER)(JAPANESE SPEECH)

PLEASE MONITOR FOR OTHER LEADER NEWS CONFERENCES - TIMINGS TBC

