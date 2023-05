Crimea official says rail traffic suspended after derailment, no casualities reported

Start: 18 May 2023 11:36 GMT

End: 18 May 2023 11:40 GMT

SIMFEROPOL DISTRICT, CRIMEA - Crimea official says rail traffic suspended after derailment, no casualities reported

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com