Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--3401- EUROPE-WEATHER/ITALY-UPDATE

Por REUTERSyMAY 18

18 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Residents fight to save homes in flood damaged towns

Start: 18 May 2023 09:10 GMT

End: 18 May 2023 09:13 GMT

Residents of flood stricken towns in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region struggled to save their belongings and homes on Thursday (May 18) as nine people died on Wednesday (May 17) and thousands were evacuated from their homes when torrential rain triggering floods and landslides swept inhabited areas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Somos 26″: FIFA presentó el logo del Mundial que se jugará en Canadá, México y Estados Unidos

“Somos 26″: FIFA presentó el logo del Mundial que se jugará en Canadá, México y Estados Unidos

Hace 32 min

Luka Romero, a horas del Mundial Sub 20: su vida en Argentina, la pregunta de Sergio Ramos en su debut y el grupo de Whatsapp de los europibes

Con Messi, Di María, Benzema y Gündogan: las 15 figuras rutilantes que terminan su contrato a fin de temporada

De futura promesa a verdugo: los detalles del paso de Julián Álvarez por el Real Madrid y por qué no lo terminaron fichando

La contundente respuesta de Mauro Icardi sobre los rumores que lo vinculan a Boca Juniors

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Shakira y Gisele Bündchen se encontraron en Miami para cenar

Shakira y Gisele Bündchen se encontraron en Miami para cenar

Hace 4 horas

“Love & Death” vs. “Candy”: Qué diferenció a Elizabeth Olsen de Jessica Biel en la interpretación de la “asesina del hacha”

Billie Eilish y Jesse Rutherford terminaron su relación

Taylor Lautner aseguró que “reza” por John Mayer mientras Taylor Swift prepara la reedición de “Speak Now”

Todo sobre “Los mil días de Allende”, el ascenso y la caída del famoso presidente chileno

TENDENCIAS

Extensiones de cabello: cuáles son sus usos, cuidados y beneficios

Extensiones de cabello: cuáles son sus usos, cuidados y beneficios

Hace 6 horas

Qué efectos puede generar la queja constante en la salud y el estado de ánimo

Qué es el micro estrés y de qué manera genera desequilibrio mental

Cuál es el antibiótico descubierto hace 76 años que podría servir contra las superbacterias

La inteligencia artificial podría ayudar a detectar el Alzheimer en forma precoz