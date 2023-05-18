ADVISORY --FLASH--3401- EUROPE-WEATHER/ITALY-UPDATE

Residents fight to save homes in flood damaged towns

Start: 18 May 2023 09:10 GMT

End: 18 May 2023 09:13 GMT

Residents of flood stricken towns in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region struggled to save their belongings and homes on Thursday (May 18) as nine people died on Wednesday (May 17) and thousands were evacuated from their homes when torrential rain triggering floods and landslides swept inhabited areas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com