Wednesday's Major League Linescores

17 May, 2023
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|020
|110
|400
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
Hill, R.Stephenson (7), Hernandez (8), Moreta (9) and Hedges; Rodriguez, Alexander (6), Cisnero (7), Holton (8) and Rogers. W_Hill 4-3. L_Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, R.Castro (5).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|100
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|50x
|—
|7
|9
|2
Gray, Moran (5), De León (6), Pagán (7), Sands (8) and Vázquez; May, Covey (2), González (6), Ferguson (7), Graterol (7), Phillips (9) and Smith. W_Graterol 2-1. L_De León 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (9), Gallo (10). Los Angeles, Outman (9).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|020
|030
|001
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Colorado
|000
|056
|00x
|—
|11
|13
|0
Ashcraft, Sims (6), Bracho (6), Herget (8) and Maile; Gomber, Abad (5), Suter (6), Bird (7), Pint (9), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Suter 2-0. L_Ashcraft 2-2. Sv_Johnson (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Maile (2).