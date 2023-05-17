Wednesday's Major League Linescores

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 020 110 400 — 8 14 0 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 1 1

Hill, R.Stephenson (7), Hernandez (8), Moreta (9) and Hedges; Rodriguez, Alexander (6), Cisnero (7), Holton (8) and Rogers. W_Hill 4-3. L_Rodriguez 4-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, R.Castro (5).

___

Minnesota 000 101 100 — 3 8 1 Los Angeles 001 100 50x — 7 9 2

Gray, Moran (5), De León (6), Pagán (7), Sands (8) and Vázquez; May, Covey (2), González (6), Ferguson (7), Graterol (7), Phillips (9) and Smith. W_Graterol 2-1. L_De León 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (9), Gallo (10). Los Angeles, Outman (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 020 030 001 — 6 12 1 Colorado 000 056 00x — 11 13 0

Ashcraft, Sims (6), Bracho (6), Herget (8) and Maile; Gomber, Abad (5), Suter (6), Bird (7), Pint (9), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz. W_Suter 2-0. L_Ashcraft 2-2. Sv_Johnson (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Maile (2).