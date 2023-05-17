Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 100 011 000 — 3 8 1 Baltimore 010 303 00x — 7 9 0

Silseth, Davidson (4), Wantz (6), Herget (8) and Thaiss; Kremer, Baker (6), C.Pérez (7), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 5-1. L_Silseth 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (2). Baltimore, O'Hearn (1), Mountcastle (9).

___

New York 002 010 021 — 6 9 1 Toronto 000 030 000 — 3 9 0

Germán, Hamilton (4), Marinaccio (4), Weber (5), Holmes (8), Peralta (9) and Trevino, Higashioka; Gausman, Swanson (8), Bass (9) and D.Jansen. W_Weber 1-0. L_Swanson 2-2. Sv_Peralta (3). HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (1), Judge (11). Toronto, Kiermaier (3).

___

Seattle 000 400 000 — 4 8 1 Boston 400 030 11x — 9 11 0

Castillo, Saucedo (6), Sewald (7), Then (7) and Raleigh; Pivetta, Sherriff (6), Winckowski (7), Garza (9) and McGuire. W_Pivetta 3-3. L_Castillo 2-2. HRs_Seattle, Trammell (3). Boston, Turner (4), Casas (6), Duran (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 5 1 Detroit 202 000 00x — 4 10 0

L.Ortiz, Ramirez (4), Underwood Jr. (6) and Delay; Lorenzen, Vest (7), Cisnero (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 2-2. L_L.Ortiz 0-2.

___

Tampa Bay 003 121 010 — 8 10 0 New York 000 010 202 — 5 6 0

Beeks, Chirinos (3), R.Thompson (7), Littell (8), Diekman (9) and Bethancourt; Verlander, Leone (6), Walker (7), Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Álvarez. W_Chirinos 2-1. L_Verlander 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (6), Siri (5). New York, Baty (3), Alonso (14), Escobar (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 000 001 030 — 4 8 1 Miami 020 000 003 — 5 12 1

Gray, Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Ruiz; Luzardo, Scott (7), Brazoban (8), Okert (8), Nardi (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 3-1. L_Harvey 2-1. HRs_Washington, Thomas (5). Miami, Soler (10).