Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|011
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|303
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Silseth, Davidson (4), Wantz (6), Herget (8) and Thaiss; Kremer, Baker (6), C.Pérez (7), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 5-1. L_Silseth 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (2). Baltimore, O'Hearn (1), Mountcastle (9).
___
|New York
|002
|010
|021
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
Germán, Hamilton (4), Marinaccio (4), Weber (5), Holmes (8), Peralta (9) and Trevino, Higashioka; Gausman, Swanson (8), Bass (9) and D.Jansen. W_Weber 1-0. L_Swanson 2-2. Sv_Peralta (3). HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (1), Judge (11). Toronto, Kiermaier (3).
___
|Seattle
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Boston
|400
|030
|11x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Castillo, Saucedo (6), Sewald (7), Then (7) and Raleigh; Pivetta, Sherriff (6), Winckowski (7), Garza (9) and McGuire. W_Pivetta 3-3. L_Castillo 2-2. HRs_Seattle, Trammell (3). Boston, Turner (4), Casas (6), Duran (3).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Detroit
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|0
L.Ortiz, Ramirez (4), Underwood Jr. (6) and Delay; Lorenzen, Vest (7), Cisnero (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 2-2. L_L.Ortiz 0-2.
___
|Tampa Bay
|003
|121
|010
|—
|8
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|202
|—
|5
|6
|0
Beeks, Chirinos (3), R.Thompson (7), Littell (8), Diekman (9) and Bethancourt; Verlander, Leone (6), Walker (7), Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Álvarez. W_Chirinos 2-1. L_Verlander 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (6), Siri (5). New York, Baty (3), Alonso (14), Escobar (4).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|001
|030
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Miami
|020
|000
|003
|—
|5
|12
|1
Gray, Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Ruiz; Luzardo, Scott (7), Brazoban (8), Okert (8), Nardi (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 3-1. L_Harvey 2-1. HRs_Washington, Thomas (5). Miami, Soler (10).