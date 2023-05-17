Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Tuesday's Major League Linescores

17 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 100 011 000 3 8 1
Baltimore 010 303 00x 7 9 0

Silseth, Davidson (4), Wantz (6), Herget (8) and Thaiss; Kremer, Baker (6), C.Pérez (7), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Kremer 5-1. L_Silseth 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (2). Baltimore, O'Hearn (1), Mountcastle (9).

___

New York 002 010 021 6 9 1
Toronto 000 030 000 3 9 0

Germán, Hamilton (4), Marinaccio (4), Weber (5), Holmes (8), Peralta (9) and Trevino, Higashioka; Gausman, Swanson (8), Bass (9) and D.Jansen. W_Weber 1-0. L_Swanson 2-2. Sv_Peralta (3). HRs_New York, Kiner-Falefa (1), Judge (11). Toronto, Kiermaier (3).

___

Seattle 000 400 000 4 8 1
Boston 400 030 11x 9 11 0

Castillo, Saucedo (6), Sewald (7), Then (7) and Raleigh; Pivetta, Sherriff (6), Winckowski (7), Garza (9) and McGuire. W_Pivetta 3-3. L_Castillo 2-2. HRs_Seattle, Trammell (3). Boston, Turner (4), Casas (6), Duran (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0 5 1
Detroit 202 000 00x 4 10 0

L.Ortiz, Ramirez (4), Underwood Jr. (6) and Delay; Lorenzen, Vest (7), Cisnero (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 2-2. L_L.Ortiz 0-2.

___

Tampa Bay 003 121 010 8 10 0
New York 000 010 202 5 6 0

Beeks, Chirinos (3), R.Thompson (7), Littell (8), Diekman (9) and Bethancourt; Verlander, Leone (6), Walker (7), Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Álvarez. W_Chirinos 2-1. L_Verlander 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Paredes (6), Siri (5). New York, Baty (3), Alonso (14), Escobar (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 000 001 030 4 8 1
Miami 020 000 003 5 12 1

Gray, Finnegan (8), Harvey (9) and Ruiz; Luzardo, Scott (7), Brazoban (8), Okert (8), Nardi (9) and Fortes. W_Nardi 3-1. L_Harvey 2-1. HRs_Washington, Thomas (5). Miami, Soler (10).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Toda la verdad sobre los rumores que acercan a Mauro Icardi a Boca Juniors

Toda la verdad sobre los rumores que acercan a Mauro Icardi a Boca Juniors

Hace 13 min

El sentido reconocimiento de Independiente al abuelo y al nieto que emocionaron a todos con su abrazo tras el gol de Cauteruccio a Tigre

Procesaron a Jorge Martínez en la causa por abuso sexual a una empleada de Boca Juniors: la pena a la que se expone

Manu Ginóbili desempolvó un viejo tesoro e ilusionó a sus seguidores: “Estas zapas volvieron a tocar una cancha”

River Plate inaugurará la estatua de Marcelo Gallardo el día del cumpleaños N° 122 del club: el rol que tendrá el Muñeco

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jane Fonda contó cómo fue su insólito encuentro con Michael Jackson: un chapuzón desnudos a la luz de la luna

Jane Fonda contó cómo fue su insólito encuentro con Michael Jackson: un chapuzón desnudos a la luz de la luna

Hace 4 horas

La razón por la que Britney Spears no volverá a salir de gira

Qué dijo Arnold Schwarzenegger sobre un posible regreso de Terminator

“Archer” llegará a su final con la temporada 14

Zara Larsson y protagonista de “Jóvenes altezas” en el primer vistazo de “A Part of You”

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué los mosquitos prefieren picar a unas personas y evitan a otras?

¿Por qué los mosquitos prefieren picar a unas personas y evitan a otras?

Hace 2 horas

Inteligencia artificial crea impresiones 3D con tan solo una frase del humano

Apple prepara el chip más potente de su historia para Mac, se llama M3

Aniversario 50 del hip-hop: Trueno, Residente, Myke Towers y más en el documental de Amazon Music

Uber prestó asistencia médica a usuario que fue herido por un conductor en Colombia