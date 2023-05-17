San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 34 4 10 4 Stott 2b 4 0 1 1 Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 2 1 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Estrada 2b 4 0 1 1 Harper dh 4 0 1 0 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 3 1 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 Johnson cf 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Haniger lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 3 1 1 0 Schmitt ss 4 1 1 0 Clemens 1b 3 1 2 0 Sabol dh 4 1 2 0 Bart c 3 1 1 1

Philadelphia 000 200 001 — 3 San Francisco 002 200 00x — 4

E_Marsh (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Philadelphia 12, San Francisco 7. 2B_Realmuto (12), Bart (5). HR_Schwarber (10). SB_Realmuto 2 (7), Marsh (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler L,3-3 6 9 4 4 1 8 Domínguez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco Cobb 3 1-3 5 2 2 5 3 Ta.Rogers W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brebbia H,6 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Ty.Rogers H,8 2 3 0 0 1 0 Doval S,10-11 1 1 1 1 0 2

Ta.Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Cobb(2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:42. A_24,304 (41,915).