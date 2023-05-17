Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

17 May, 2023
Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 34 4 10 4
Stott 2b 4 0 1 1 Wade Jr. 1b 3 1 2 1
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Estrada 2b 4 0 1 1
Harper dh 4 0 1 0 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 0 1 0 Conforto rf 4 0 3 1
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 Johnson cf 0 0 0 0
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Haniger lf 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 3 1 1 0 Schmitt ss 4 1 1 0
Clemens 1b 3 1 2 0 Sabol dh 4 1 2 0
Bart c 3 1 1 1
Philadelphia 000 200 001 3
San Francisco 002 200 00x 4

E_Marsh (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_Philadelphia 12, San Francisco 7. 2B_Realmuto (12), Bart (5). HR_Schwarber (10). SB_Realmuto 2 (7), Marsh (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,3-3 6 9 4 4 1 8
Domínguez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Cobb 3 1-3 5 2 2 5 3
Ta.Rogers W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Brebbia H,6 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Ty.Rogers H,8 2 3 0 0 1 0
Doval S,10-11 1 1 1 1 0 2

Ta.Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Cobb(2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:42. A_24,304 (41,915).

