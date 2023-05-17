Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

17 May, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 4 0 3 15 10 5
OL Reign 4 2 1 13 12 6
Gotham FC 4 2 1 13 7 6
Portland 3 1 3 12 18 10
San Diego 4 3 0 12 12 10
North Carolina 3 3 1 10 8 9
Houston 2 2 3 9 5 6
Angel City 2 3 2 8 11 13
Louisville 1 2 4 7 9 9
Orlando 2 4 1 7 5 11
Kansas City 2 5 0 6 9 14
Chicago 1 5 1 4 11 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 12

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

Houston 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0

Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

San Diego 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, May 20

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

DEPORTES

Con reminiscencias de la Scaloneta y la actuación estelar de Chiqui Tapia: el spot de la Selección Sub 20 en el umbral del Mundial

Hace 3 horas

Demi Moore posó con su nieta en bikini y sus seguidores la llenaron de elogios

Hace 10 min

De medicamentos a vacunas, la innovadora ecuación creada por científicos argentinos para optimizar los recursos en salud

Hace 2 horas

