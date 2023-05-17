NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Washington 4 0 3 15 10 5 OL Reign 4 2 1 13 12 6 Gotham FC 4 2 1 13 7 6 Portland 3 1 3 12 18 10 San Diego 4 3 0 12 12 10 North Carolina 3 3 1 10 8 9 Houston 2 2 3 9 5 6 Angel City 2 3 2 8 11 13 Louisville 1 2 4 7 9 9 Orlando 2 4 1 7 5 11 Kansas City 2 5 0 6 9 14 Chicago 1 5 1 4 11 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 12

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

Houston 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0

Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

San Diego 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, May 20

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.