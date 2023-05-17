Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

17 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .322; M.Chapman, Toronto, .322; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Heim, Texas, .315; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .312; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Rizzo, New York, .308; Dubón, Houston, .303; Verdugo, Boston, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .301.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; A.García, Texas, 30; N.Lowe, Texas, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 27; Judge, New York, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 42; Devers, Boston, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 57; Verdugo, Boston, 50; M.Chapman, Toronto, 49; Franco, Tampa Bay, 49; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Semien, Texas, 49; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Greene, Detroit, 46.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Rooker, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 7 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; 5 tied at 7.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Cole, New York, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; P.López, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Cole, New York, 62; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; L.Castillo, Seattle, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 57; Eovaldi, Texas, 56; Giolito, Chicago, 56; S.Gray, Minnesota, 56.

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Toda la verdad sobre los rumores que acercan a Mauro Icardi a Boca Juniors

Toda la verdad sobre los rumores que acercan a Mauro Icardi a Boca Juniors

Hace 18 min

El sentido reconocimiento de Independiente al abuelo y al nieto que emocionaron a todos con su abrazo tras el gol de Cauteruccio a Tigre

Procesaron a Jorge Martínez en la causa por abuso sexual a una empleada de Boca Juniors: la pena a la que se expone

Manu Ginóbili desempolvó un viejo tesoro e ilusionó a sus seguidores: “Estas zapas volvieron a tocar una cancha”

River Plate inaugurará la estatua de Marcelo Gallardo el día del cumpleaños N° 122 del club: el rol que tendrá el Muñeco

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jane Fonda contó cómo fue su insólito encuentro con Michael Jackson: un chapuzón desnudos a la luz de la luna

Jane Fonda contó cómo fue su insólito encuentro con Michael Jackson: un chapuzón desnudos a la luz de la luna

Hace 4 horas

La razón por la que Britney Spears no volverá a salir de gira

Qué dijo Arnold Schwarzenegger sobre un posible regreso de Terminator

“Archer” llegará a su final con la temporada 14

Zara Larsson y protagonista de “Jóvenes altezas” en el primer vistazo de “A Part of You”

TENDENCIAS

¿Por qué los mosquitos prefieren picar a unas personas y evitan a otras?

¿Por qué los mosquitos prefieren picar a unas personas y evitan a otras?

Hace 2 horas

Inteligencia artificial crea impresiones 3D con tan solo una frase del humano

Apple prepara el chip más potente de su historia para Mac, se llama M3

Aniversario 50 del hip-hop: Trueno, Residente, Myke Towers y más en el documental de Amazon Music

Uber prestó asistencia médica a usuario que fue herido por un conductor en Colombia