Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .322; M.Chapman, Toronto, .322; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Heim, Texas, .315; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .312; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Rizzo, New York, .308; Dubón, Houston, .303; Verdugo, Boston, .303; Yoshida, Boston, .301.
RUNS_Semien, Texas, 35; Verdugo, Boston, 35; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; A.García, Texas, 30; N.Lowe, Texas, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 27; Judge, New York, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27.
RBI_A.García, Texas, 42; Devers, Boston, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 29.
HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 57; Verdugo, Boston, 50; M.Chapman, Toronto, 49; Franco, Tampa Bay, 49; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Semien, Texas, 49; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Greene, Detroit, 46.
DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12.
TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.
HOME RUNS_Rooker, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 7 tied at 9.
STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 19; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; 5 tied at 7.
PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2.
ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Cole, New York, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.70.
STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; P.López, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Cole, New York, 62; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; L.Castillo, Seattle, 58; Ryan, Minnesota, 57; Eovaldi, Texas, 56; Giolito, Chicago, 56; S.Gray, Minnesota, 56.