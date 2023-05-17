Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

17 May, 2023
|Kansas City
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Carpenter dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Duffy ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|103
|000
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, San Diego 12. 2B_Melendez 2 (10), Garcia (5). HR_Pasquantino (8), Cronenworth (4). SB_Pratto (1), Witt Jr. (13). S_Bradley Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Hernández
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mayers
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Taylor W,1-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cuas H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Clarke H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Darvish L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cosgrove
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Mayers.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:05. A_32,416 (40,222).