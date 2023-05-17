Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Kansas City San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 33 3 8 2 Witt Jr. ss 4 2 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 1 Pasquantino dh 4 1 1 2 Cronenworth 1b 3 1 2 1 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Melendez rf 4 1 2 1 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 Garcia 3b 4 0 3 1 Carpenter dh 2 1 1 0 Pratto 1b 3 0 1 0 Cruz ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Massey 2b 3 0 0 0 Kim 3b 3 1 2 0 Duffy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 2 0 1 0 Eaton lf 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Nola c 2 0 0 0 Sullivan ph-c 2 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 103 000 — 4 San Diego 000 012 000 — 3

DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, San Diego 12. 2B_Melendez 2 (10), Garcia (5). HR_Pasquantino (8), Cronenworth (4). SB_Pratto (1), Witt Jr. (13). S_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Hernández 2 2 0 0 0 4 Mayers 2 2-3 2 1 1 4 3 Taylor W,1-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Cuas H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Chapman H,6 1 0 0 0 3 2 Clarke H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Darvish L,2-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 6 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Cosgrove 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 García 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Mayers.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:05. A_32,416 (40,222).