Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

17 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Kansas City San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 33 3 8 2
Witt Jr. ss 4 2 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 1
Pasquantino dh 4 1 1 2 Cronenworth 1b 3 1 2 1
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. rf 5 0 0 0
Melendez rf 4 1 2 1 Soto lf 4 0 0 0
Garcia 3b 4 0 3 1 Carpenter dh 2 1 1 0
Pratto 1b 3 0 1 0 Cruz ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Massey 2b 3 0 0 0 Kim 3b 3 1 2 0
Duffy ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 2 0 1 0
Eaton lf 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Nola c 2 0 0 0
Sullivan ph-c 2 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 103 000 4
San Diego 000 012 000 3

DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, San Diego 12. 2B_Melendez 2 (10), Garcia (5). HR_Pasquantino (8), Cronenworth (4). SB_Pratto (1), Witt Jr. (13). S_Bradley Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hernández 2 2 0 0 0 4
Mayers 2 2-3 2 1 1 4 3
Taylor W,1-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Cuas H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Chapman H,6 1 0 0 0 3 2
Clarke H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,6-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Darvish L,2-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 6
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cosgrove 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Mayers.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:05. A_32,416 (40,222).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

11 frases de Guardiola tras el pase a la final de Champions: el cambio táctico clave, cruce con un periodista y su particular análisis del Inter

11 frases de Guardiola tras el pase a la final de Champions: el cambio táctico clave, cruce con un periodista y su particular análisis del Inter

Hace 22 min

El impactante récord que Julián Álvarez le arrebató a Messi en la goleada del City ante el Real Madrid por las semifinales de la Champions

“Siniestro en Manchester”, “brillante venganza” y “Guardiola derrocó al Rey”: las repercusiones en el mundo de la goleada del City ante Real Madrid

Lautaro Martínez y Julián Álvarez se batirán a duelo en la final de la Champions: el hito histórico que logrará el vencedor

El Tano Gracián les respondió a los que alegan que hoy con Almirón “Boca tiene técnico”: “Salimos campeones, con 15 partidos invictos”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El presente del hijo de Camilo Sesto: entre la fortuna que heredó de su padre, las adicciones y el cambio de género

El presente del hijo de Camilo Sesto: entre la fortuna que heredó de su padre, las adicciones y el cambio de género

Hace 57 min

“La madre”: 5 datos curiosos de la nueva película con JLo

Vanesa Villagrán: de hija de Kiko a la reina de OnlyFans

“The Beanie Bubble”, la nueva película con Zach Galifianakis que llegará a Apple TV+

Una docuserie sobre Tim Burton está en desarrollo

TENDENCIAS

Cómo usar un NFT como foto de perfil en Twitter

Cómo usar un NFT como foto de perfil en Twitter

Hace 1 hora

Cómo saber cuántas pulgadas tiene la pantalla del computador

Siete páginas y aplicaciones para fanáticos de los gatos: videos, juegos y cuidados

¿Escapismo runner?: por qué salir a correr a diario puede volverse una adicción

Google entregará 12.500 becas en tecnología para jóvenes, mujeres y comunidades étnicas