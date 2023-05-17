Boston 9, Seattle 4

17 May, 2023
|Seattle
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|8
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Yoshida lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Ju.Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pollock ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
|Boston
|400
|030
|11x
|—
|9
E_K.Wong (2). DP_Seattle 0, Boston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Boston 6. 2B_K.Wong (3), France (13), Verdugo (14), Yoshida (8). 3B_T.Hernández (1), Yoshida (1). HR_Trammell (3), Turner (4), Casas (6), Duran (3). SB_Duran (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Castillo L,2-2
|5
|6
|7
|5
|2
|6
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Then
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boston
|Pivetta W,3-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Sherriff H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winckowski H,6
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Sherriff pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Castillo, Winckowski.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:40. A_31,476 (37,755).