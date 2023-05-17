Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Boston 9, Seattle 4

17 May, 2023
Seattle Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 36 9 11 8
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 3 2 0
France 1b 5 0 1 0 Yoshida lf 5 2 2 3
Ju.Rodríguez cf 4 0 1 0 Turner dh 5 1 2 2
Kelenic lf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 2 1 1 0 Duran cf 4 1 2 2
Raleigh c 3 1 1 0 Casas 1b 3 1 1 1
T.Hernández rf 4 1 2 2 Valdez 2b 3 0 0 0
Trammell dh 2 1 1 2 McGuire c 4 1 1 0
Pollock ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Reyes ss 4 0 1 0
K.Wong 2b 4 0 1 0
Seattle 000 400 000 4
Boston 400 030 11x 9

E_K.Wong (2). DP_Seattle 0, Boston 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Boston 6. 2B_K.Wong (3), France (13), Verdugo (14), Yoshida (8). 3B_T.Hernández (1), Yoshida (1). HR_Trammell (3), Turner (4), Casas (6), Duran (3). SB_Duran (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Castillo L,2-2 5 6 7 5 2 6
Saucedo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Then 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Boston
Pivetta W,3-3 5 1-3 6 4 4 4 6
Sherriff H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Winckowski H,6 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Garza 1 0 0 0 0 0

Sherriff pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Castillo, Winckowski.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:40. A_31,476 (37,755).

