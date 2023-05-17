Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

17 May, 2023
Los Angeles Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 7 9 7
Moniak rf 3 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 1
Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Santander 1b 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0
Ward lf 4 0 1 0 Henderson 3b 3 1 1 0
Thaiss c 4 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 0 0
Drury 1b 4 0 1 0 Vavra rf 2 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 McKenna ph-rf 2 1 1 0
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 2
Neto ss 3 0 1 1 O'Hearn dh 1 1 1 1
Muntcastle ph-dh 2 1 2 2
Los Angeles 100 011 000 3
Baltimore 010 303 00x 7

E_Thaiss (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Urshela (5), Henderson (5), Mountcastle (11), McKenna (4). HR_Moniak (2), O'Hearn (1), Mountcastle (9). SF_Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Silseth L,0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 1 5
Davidson 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 4
Wantz 2 1 1 1 0 2
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Kremer W,5-1 5 2-3 6 3 3 0 4
Baker H,9 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Pérez 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cano 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Davidson (Frazier). WP_Silseth, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:35. A_13,244 (45,971).

