Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 7 9 7 Moniak rf 3 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 1 Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 Santander 1b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Ward lf 4 0 1 0 Henderson 3b 3 1 1 0 Thaiss c 4 1 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 0 0 Drury 1b 4 0 1 0 Vavra rf 2 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 McKenna ph-rf 2 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 1 1 2 Neto ss 3 0 1 1 O'Hearn dh 1 1 1 1 Muntcastle ph-dh 2 1 2 2

Los Angeles 100 011 000 — 3 Baltimore 010 303 00x — 7

E_Thaiss (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Urshela (5), Henderson (5), Mountcastle (11), McKenna (4). HR_Moniak (2), O'Hearn (1), Mountcastle (9). SF_Mateo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Silseth L,0-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 Davidson 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 4 Wantz 2 1 1 1 0 2 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Kremer W,5-1 5 2-3 6 3 3 0 4 Baker H,9 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Pérez 2 0 0 0 0 2 Cano 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Davidson (Frazier). WP_Silseth, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:35. A_13,244 (45,971).