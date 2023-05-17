Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-BRITAIN --DELAYED--

Por REUTERSyMAY 17

17 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Wallace and Pistorius meet and hold news conference

Start: 17 May 2023 11:40 GMT

End: 17 May 2023 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius receives his British counterpart Ben Wallace outside Berlin's defence ministry. They will then hold a news conference after their discussions on how else to assist Ukraine and the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - Wallace arrives

1130GMT - approx. - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Se canceló el Gran Premio en Ímola por las inundaciones en Italia: el comunicado de la Fórmula 1

Se canceló el Gran Premio en Ímola por las inundaciones en Italia: el comunicado de la Fórmula 1

Hace 4 min

Atenas perdió con San Lorenzo y descendió de la Liga Nacional de básquet por primera vez en su historia

Manchester City y Real Madrid definen el otro finalista de la Champions League, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Haaland busca revancha en partido más importante de su vida: “Las críticas por no marcar en la ida le motivan más”

“Es una locura ser así de grande”: el video de Kylian Mbappé con Victor Wembanyama que se volvió viral

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Michael Bublé mostró el emotivo reencuentro con sus hijos y Luisana Lopilato después de un mes de gira: “Vivo para esto”

Michael Bublé mostró el emotivo reencuentro con sus hijos y Luisana Lopilato después de un mes de gira: “Vivo para esto”

Hace 1 hora

La respuesta de la abogada de Shakira por la aparición de Milan y Sasha en “Acróstico”: “Los niños están preservados”

Demi Moore posó con su nieta en bikini y sus seguidores la llenaron de elogios

Ricky Martin pidió que se desestime la contrademanda presentada por su sobrino por supuesto abuso sexual

Las emotivas palabras de Vin Diesel por el homenaje a Paul Walker en “Fast X”: “Creo que sonríe”

TENDENCIAS

Crecen los casos de Virus Sincicial Respiratorio: aumentaron más de un 40% en las últimas 6 semanas

Crecen los casos de Virus Sincicial Respiratorio: aumentaron más de un 40% en las últimas 6 semanas

Hace 1 hora

De medicamentos a vacunas, la innovadora ecuación creada por científicos argentinos para optimizar los recursos en salud

La teoría del apego: cómo los vínculos afectivos positivos ayudan en el desarrollo y equilibrio emocional de los niños

Cuáles son los seis alimentos que ayudan a controlar la hipertensión

Día de la Hipertensión Arterial: por qué es un “mal silencioso” y la adherencia al tratamiento es clave