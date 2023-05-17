ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-BRITAIN --DELAYED

17 May, 2023
Wallace and Pistorius meet and hold news conference
BERLIN - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius receives his British counterpart Ben Wallace outside Berlin's defence ministry. They will then hold a news conference after their discussions on how else to assist Ukraine and the preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.
