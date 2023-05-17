Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/BIDEN-ARRIVAL -- TIMING FPPO --

Por REUTERSyMAY 17

17 May, 2023
Biden arrives in Japan to attend the G7 leaders' summit

Start: 18 May 2023 06:30 GMT

End: 18 May 2023 07:30 GMT

LOCATION TBA -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Japan to attend the G7 Hiroshima leaders' summit.

SCHEDULE:

TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

0655GMT- POTUS expected arrival time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

