ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/BIDEN-ARRIVAL -- TIMING FPPO

17 May, 2023
Biden arrives in Japan to attend the G7 leaders' summit
Start: 18 May 2023 06:30 GMT
End: 18 May 2023 07:30 GMT
LOCATION TBA -- U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Japan to attend the G7 Hiroshima leaders' summit.
SCHEDULE:
TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION
0655GMT- POTUS expected arrival time
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com