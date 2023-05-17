Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CLIMATE CHANGE-WMO/

Por REUTERSyMAY 17

17 May, 2023
WMO newser as it publishes global climate predictions for 2023-2027

Start: 17 May 2023 10:00 GMT

End: 17 May 2023 11:00 GMT

GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization Seretary-General, Petteri Taalas will brief media on global climate predictions for 2023-2027. Climate scientist from the Met Office, Leon Hermanson will also attend the briefing via zoom.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT News briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

