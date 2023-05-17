ADVISORY CLIMATE CHANGE-WMO/

17 May, 2023
WMO newser as it publishes global climate predictions for 2023-2027
Start: 17 May 2023 10:00 GMT
End: 17 May 2023 11:00 GMT
GENEVA - The World Meteorological Organization Seretary-General, Petteri Taalas will brief media on global climate predictions for 2023-2027. Climate scientist from the Met Office, Leon Hermanson will also attend the briefing via zoom.
SCHEDULE
1000GMT News briefing starts
