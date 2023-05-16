San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 34 6 10 6 Stott 2b 5 0 1 0 Estrada dh 5 0 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 Flores 1b 3 1 1 1 Harper dh 4 1 1 0 Wade Jr. 1b 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 1 2 3 Schwarber lf 1 1 0 0 Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 Haniger lf 4 1 1 1 Bohm 1b 3 1 2 3 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Schmitt 2b 4 0 2 0 Sosa 3b 3 0 0 0 Bart c 4 1 0 0 Clemens ph 1 0 0 0 Johnson cf 4 1 1 0

Philadelphia 020 001 000 — 3 San Francisco 060 000 00x — 6

E_Stott (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B_Turner (9), Bohm (8), Davis (4), Schmitt (4). 3B_Estrada (1). HR_Bohm (5), Conforto (8). SF_Bohm (1), Flores (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Brogdon 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Falter L,0-7 4 1-3 8 6 0 0 2 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hoffman 2 0 0 0 0 4

San Francisco Wood 4 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 Junis 1 1 1 1 2 2 Alexander W,3-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ta.Rogers H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Doval S,9-10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Junis pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:33. A_23,819 (41,915).