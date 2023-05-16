San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

Kansas City San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 28 4 5 3 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 1 0 0 1 Pratto lf 4 0 0 0 Odor ph-2b 3 0 0 0 Olivares dh 2 0 0 0 Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Massey 2b 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Kim 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 Garcia 3b 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 1 0 0 Nola c 2 1 1 0

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 San Diego 120 000 10x — 4

E_Keller (2). DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 11. SB_Olivares (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller L,3-4 3 2-3 3 3 2 8 2 Castillo 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Staumont 1 2 1 1 1 0 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1

San Diego Wacha W,4-1 7 1 0 0 1 11 Martinez 2 1 0 0 0 2

Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Keller (Machado), Wacha (Olivares). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:36. A_43,828 (40,222).