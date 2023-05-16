Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

16 May, 2023
Kansas City San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 28 4 5 3
Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. rf 5 1 2 1
Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 0 0
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 1 0 0 1
Pratto lf 4 0 0 0 Odor ph-2b 3 0 0 0
Olivares dh 2 0 0 0 Soto lf 2 0 0 0
Massey 2b 3 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Kim 2b-3b 4 0 1 1
Garcia 3b 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 2 1 0 0
Nola c 2 1 1 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
San Diego 120 000 10x 4

E_Keller (2). DP_Kansas City 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, San Diego 11. SB_Olivares (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,3-4 3 2-3 3 3 2 8 2
Castillo 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Staumont 1 2 1 1 1 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Wacha W,4-1 7 1 0 0 1 11
Martinez 2 1 0 0 0 2

Wacha pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Keller (Machado), Wacha (Olivares). WP_Keller(2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:36. A_43,828 (40,222).

