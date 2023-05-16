Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4

16 May, 2023
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 34 4 8 4
Bauers lf 4 1 0 0 Springer rf 4 1 0 1
Bader cf 0 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1
Judge rf 2 2 2 3 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 1
Rizzo 1b 5 0 1 1 Varsho lf 4 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0
Calhoun dh 4 1 1 2 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1
Volpe ss 5 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0
Cabrera 3b 2 1 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Higashioka c 5 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0
Hicks cf-lf 3 0 1 0
New York 300 201 010 7
Toronto 000 000 040 4

E_Torres (3), Merrifield (2). DP_New York 2, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Volpe (4), Rizzo (7), Kiermaier (9), Chapman (18), Guerrero Jr. (11). HR_Judge 2 (10), Calhoun (3). SB_Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cordero 2 0 0 0 0 0
Brito W,3-3 5 1-3 6 4 2 0 2
Hamilton 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
King S,3-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Manoah L,1-4 4 6 5 5 7 3
Pearson 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 1
Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 2
García 1 0 0 0 1 1

Manoah pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:47. A_28,810 (49,282).

