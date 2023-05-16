N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 34 4 8 4 Bauers lf 4 1 0 0 Springer rf 4 1 0 1 Bader cf 0 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 Judge rf 2 2 2 3 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 Rizzo 1b 5 0 1 1 Varsho lf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 1 2 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 Volpe ss 5 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 Cabrera 3b 2 1 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 5 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0 Hicks cf-lf 3 0 1 0

New York 300 201 010 — 7 Toronto 000 000 040 — 4

E_Torres (3), Merrifield (2). DP_New York 2, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Volpe (4), Rizzo (7), Kiermaier (9), Chapman (18), Guerrero Jr. (11). HR_Judge 2 (10), Calhoun (3). SB_Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cordero 2 0 0 0 0 0 Brito W,3-3 5 1-3 6 4 2 0 2 Hamilton 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 King S,3-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Manoah L,1-4 4 6 5 5 7 3 Pearson 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 Mayza 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Jackson 1 1 1 1 0 2 García 1 0 0 0 1 1

Manoah pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:47. A_28,810 (49,282).