Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

16 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Washington 4 0 3 15 10 5
OL Reign 4 2 1 13 12 6
Gotham FC 4 2 1 13 7 6
Portland 3 1 3 12 18 10
San Diego 4 3 0 12 12 10
North Carolina 3 3 1 10 8 9
Houston 2 2 3 9 5 6
Angel City 2 3 2 8 11 13
Louisville 1 2 4 7 9 9
Orlando 2 4 1 7 5 11
Kansas City 2 5 0 6 9 14
Chicago 1 5 1 4 11 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 12

Louisville 3, Chicago 0

Houston 2, Portland 1

Saturday, May 13

Washington 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, May 14

North Carolina 1, OL Reign 0

Orlando 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

San Diego 2, Kansas City 0

Saturday, May 20

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así sería la nueva Bombonera en la Isla Demarchi: en cuánto tiempo se construiría, el naming y cuál es la idea para el actual estadio

Así sería la nueva Bombonera en la Isla Demarchi: en cuánto tiempo se construiría, el naming y cuál es la idea para el actual estadio

Hace 2 horas

Mauro Boselli, el futbolista atípico que pelea contra los bautismos en el vestuario y surfeó el Mundo Boca: “Si no lo sabés manejar, te pensás que sos Dios”

La barra de River volvió a estar en un partido de la Liga Profesional tras cuatro años: la historia detrás del “pacto” entre sus líderes

Se terminó la fecha 16 de la Liga Profesional: así quedó la tabla, todos los goles y cómo se jugarán las jornadas 17 y 18

El argentino Kevin Lomónaco admitió haber participado en la mafia de las apuestas en Brasil: la confesión completa y el video que lo confirma

ENTRETENIMIENTO

A sus 81 años, Martha Stewart hizo historia al posar en traje de baño para la portada de ‘Sports Illustrated’

A sus 81 años, Martha Stewart hizo historia al posar en traje de baño para la portada de ‘Sports Illustrated’

Hace 59 min

Shakira lanzó el video oficial de “Acróstico” con la participación de sus hijos, Milan y Sasha

El sensual twerk de Georgina Rodríguez, la pareja de Cristiano Ronaldo, al ritmo del reggaetón

Tras dejar el hospital, Jamie Foxx trabaja en su rehabilitación física

Un hombre intentó ingresar en la casa de Lady Gaga

TENDENCIAS

¿El narcisismo es una epidemia global o una nueva normalidad con la que debemos convivir?

¿El narcisismo es una epidemia global o una nueva normalidad con la que debemos convivir?

Hace 2 horas

Pica solo de día o con el frío desaparece: los mitos sobre el mosquito del dengue develados

Angioedema hereditario: qué es y cómo se trata el mal poco frecuente que afecta física y mentalmente

Histórico: por primera vez un latinoamericano ganó el “Nobel” de la conservación animal

La música como clave para prevenir el deterioro cognitivo en la vejez