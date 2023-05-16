Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Monday's Major League Linescores

16 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 012 510 000 9 17 0
Baltimore 022 010 000 5 6 0

Ohtani, Devenski (8), Moore (9) and Wallach; Rodriguez, Gillaspie (4), Voth (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (8), Baumann (9) and Rutschman. W_Ohtani 5-1. L_Rodriguez 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Wallach (3), Ohtani (9). Baltimore, Frazier (4), Santander (6), Mullins (6).

___

New York 300 201 010 7 8 1
Toronto 000 000 040 4 8 1

Cordero, Brito (3), Hamilton (8), M.King (8) and Higashioka; Manoah, Pearson (5), Mayza (6), Jackson (8), Y.García (9) and Kirk. W_Brito 3-3. L_Manoah 1-4. Sv_M.King (3). HRs_New York, Judge (10), Calhoun (3).

___

Seattle 000 023 041 10 15 0
Boston 000 001 000 1 9 2

Kirby, Speier (7), Saucedo (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh; Houck, Bernardino (6), Schreiber (7), Bleier (7), Reyes (9) and C.Wong, McGuire. W_Kirby 5-2. L_Houck 3-3. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (7), Suárez (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 040 022 202 12 12 1
Texas 000 000 000 0 10 0

Morton, Young (7) and S.Murphy; Bradford, Ragans (6), León (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Morton 5-3. L_Bradford 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Pillar (5), Acuña Jr. (9), Arcia (3), Riley (7), Ozuna (8).

___

Chicago 000 400 000 4 8 0
Houston 400 000 20x 6 11 0

Taillon, Hughes (5), Alzolay (6), Fulmer (7), Estrada (7) and Gomes; F.Valdez, Maton (5), Martinez (6), Montero (7), Stanek (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Montero 1-3. L_Fulmer 0-3. Sv_Neris (2). HRs_Chicago, Morel (4). Houston, Bregman (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York 010 001 001 3 11 1
Washington 102 212 11x 10 15 2

Peterson, Hunter (6) and Álvarez; Corbin, Machado (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Harris (9) and Ruiz. W_Corbin 2-5. L_Peterson 1-6. HRs_Washington, Abrams (4).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 010 1 6 0
St. Louis 310 004 0(10)x 18 16 0

F.Peralta, Wilson (6), Varland (8), Brosseau (8) and Willi.Contreras; Flaherty, Naile (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Flaherty 3-4. L_F.Peralta 4-3. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (7), Edman (6), Gorman (10), Knizner (3).

