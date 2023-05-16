Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|012
|510
|000
|—
|9
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|022
|010
|000
|—
|5
|6
|0
Ohtani, Devenski (8), Moore (9) and Wallach; Rodriguez, Gillaspie (4), Voth (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (8), Baumann (9) and Rutschman. W_Ohtani 5-1. L_Rodriguez 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Wallach (3), Ohtani (9). Baltimore, Frazier (4), Santander (6), Mullins (6).
|New York
|300
|201
|010
|—
|7
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|8
|1
Cordero, Brito (3), Hamilton (8), M.King (8) and Higashioka; Manoah, Pearson (5), Mayza (6), Jackson (8), Y.García (9) and Kirk. W_Brito 3-3. L_Manoah 1-4. Sv_M.King (3). HRs_New York, Judge (10), Calhoun (3).
|Seattle
|000
|023
|041
|—
|10
|15
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|9
|2
Kirby, Speier (7), Saucedo (8), Flexen (9) and Raleigh; Houck, Bernardino (6), Schreiber (7), Bleier (7), Reyes (9) and C.Wong, McGuire. W_Kirby 5-2. L_Houck 3-3. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (7), Suárez (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|Atlanta
|040
|022
|202
|—
|12
|12
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|10
|0
Morton, Young (7) and S.Murphy; Bradford, Ragans (6), León (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Morton 5-3. L_Bradford 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Pillar (5), Acuña Jr. (9), Arcia (3), Riley (7), Ozuna (8).
|Chicago
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Houston
|400
|000
|20x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Taillon, Hughes (5), Alzolay (6), Fulmer (7), Estrada (7) and Gomes; F.Valdez, Maton (5), Martinez (6), Montero (7), Stanek (8), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Montero 1-3. L_Fulmer 0-3. Sv_Neris (2). HRs_Chicago, Morel (4). Houston, Bregman (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|001
|001
|—
|3
|11
|1
|Washington
|102
|212
|11x
|—
|10
|15
|2
Peterson, Hunter (6) and Álvarez; Corbin, Machado (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Harris (9) and Ruiz. W_Corbin 2-5. L_Peterson 1-6. HRs_Washington, Abrams (4).
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|310
|004
|0(10)x
|—
|18
|16
|0
F.Peralta, Wilson (6), Varland (8), Brosseau (8) and Willi.Contreras; Flaherty, Naile (8) and Wills.Contreras. W_Flaherty 3-4. L_F.Peralta 4-3. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (7), Edman (6), Gorman (10), Knizner (3).