Agencias

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8

16 May, 2023
Minnesota Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 8 13 7 Totals 45 9 11 9
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 1 0 0
Solano ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1
Kirilloff 1b-lf 7 0 1 0 Smith c 6 3 2 2
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 2 3 3
M.Taylor pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 1
Buxton dh 6 1 2 1 Thompson pr-dh 0 0 0 1
Polanco 2b 5 3 3 1 Heyward cf 4 0 0 0
Larnach rf 5 2 1 3 Vargas 2b 5 1 2 0
Farmer 3b 5 0 1 1 Peralta lf 5 0 1 1
Gordon cf 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Castro ph-cf 5 0 1 0 Outman ph 1 0 0 0
Vázquez c 5 1 3 1 C.Taylor ss 0 1 0 0
Minnesota 010 100 131 100 8
Los Angeles 302 000 110 101 9

E_Vázquez (5), Farmer (1). LOB_Minnesota 15, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Polanco (7), Buxton (8), Freeman (14), Vargas (10), Peralta (3). HR_Polanco (4), Larnach (5), Smith (7), Muncy 2 (14). SB_Polanco (1), Freeman (6), C.Taylor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
P.López 4 2-3 5 5 5 0 4
Stewart 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Pagán 1 1 1 1 1 1
Jax 1 2 1 1 0 0
Duran 2 1 1 0 0 2
J.López L,1-1 1 2-3 0 1 0 3 3
Los Angeles
Syndergaard 4 4 2 2 0 5
Bruihl 1 1 0 0 0 2
Miller H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Ferguson H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Almonte BS,0-1 1 4 3 3 0 1
Phillips BS,7-8 1 1 1 1 1 2
Bickford W,1-1 3 1 1 0 4 4

WP_Ferguson.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:48. A_49,749 (56,000).

