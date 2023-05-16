L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8

Minnesota Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 49 8 13 7 Totals 45 9 11 9 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 1 0 0 Solano ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 1 Kirilloff 1b-lf 7 0 1 0 Smith c 6 3 2 2 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 2 3 3 M.Taylor pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 1 Buxton dh 6 1 2 1 Thompson pr-dh 0 0 0 1 Polanco 2b 5 3 3 1 Heyward cf 4 0 0 0 Larnach rf 5 2 1 3 Vargas 2b 5 1 2 0 Farmer 3b 5 0 1 1 Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 Gordon cf 1 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 Castro ph-cf 5 0 1 0 Outman ph 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 5 1 3 1 C.Taylor ss 0 1 0 0

Minnesota 010 100 131 100 — 8 Los Angeles 302 000 110 101 — 9

E_Vázquez (5), Farmer (1). LOB_Minnesota 15, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Polanco (7), Buxton (8), Freeman (14), Vargas (10), Peralta (3). HR_Polanco (4), Larnach (5), Smith (7), Muncy 2 (14). SB_Polanco (1), Freeman (6), C.Taylor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota P.López 4 2-3 5 5 5 0 4 Stewart 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 1 1 1 1 1 Jax 1 2 1 1 0 0 Duran 2 1 1 0 0 2 J.López L,1-1 1 2-3 0 1 0 3 3

Los Angeles Syndergaard 4 4 2 2 0 5 Bruihl 1 1 0 0 0 2 Miller H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Ferguson H,7 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Almonte BS,0-1 1 4 3 3 0 1 Phillips BS,7-8 1 1 1 1 1 2 Bickford W,1-1 3 1 1 0 4 4

WP_Ferguson.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:48. A_49,749 (56,000).