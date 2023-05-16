L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8

16 May, 2023
|Minnesota
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|49
|8
|13
|7
|Totals
|45
|9
|11
|9
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Kirilloff 1b-lf
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|6
|3
|2
|2
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|M.Taylor pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Buxton dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Thompson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Polanco 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach rf
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Vargas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Farmer 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Gordon cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Outman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|C.Taylor ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|100
|131
|100
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|302
|000
|110
|101
|—
|9
E_Vázquez (5), Farmer (1). LOB_Minnesota 15, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Polanco (7), Buxton (8), Freeman (14), Vargas (10), Peralta (3). HR_Polanco (4), Larnach (5), Smith (7), Muncy 2 (14). SB_Polanco (1), Freeman (6), C.Taylor (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|P.López
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Stewart
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jax
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Duran
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J.López L,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Los Angeles
|Syndergaard
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Bruihl
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ferguson H,7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Almonte BS,0-1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Phillips BS,7-8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bickford W,1-1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
WP_Ferguson.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:48. A_49,749 (56,000).