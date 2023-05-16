Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Cameron Norrie (13), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.

Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.