Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

16 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _
Baltimore 26 15 .634
Toronto 24 16 .600 6
New York 23 19 .548 8
Boston 22 19 .537

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 18 .561 _
Cleveland 19 21 .475
Detroit 18 21 .462 4
Chicago 14 28 .333
Kansas City 12 30 .286 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 25 15 .625 _
Houston 21 19 .525 4
Los Angeles 22 20 .524 4
Seattle 20 20 .500 5
Oakland 9 33 .214 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 15 .625 _
Philadelphia 20 20 .500 5
Miami 20 21 .488
New York 20 22 .476 6
Washington 18 23 .439

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 17 .575 _
Pittsburgh 22 19 .537
Chicago 19 21 .475 4
Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5
St. Louis 16 25 .390

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 15 .634 _
Arizona 23 18 .561 3
San Diego 19 22 .463 7
San Francisco 17 23 .425
Colorado 17 24 .415 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Oakland 3

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday's Games

Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-5), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El argentino Kevin Lomónaco admitió haber participado en la mafia de las apuestas en Brasil: la confesión completa y el video que lo confirma

El argentino Kevin Lomónaco admitió haber participado en la mafia de las apuestas en Brasil: la confesión completa y el video que lo confirma

Hace 32 min

El insólito blooper del arquero de Lanús que le dio el gol a Gimnasia: la bronca con un alcanzapelotas al que acusó de haberse burlado

Perdió a su mamá, pidió jugar y no pudo contener las lágrimas tras la victoria de Gimnasia: “El fútbol te salva”

Liga Profesional: Barracas igualó con Central Córdoba, Gimnasia venció a Lanús, Unión cayó ante Sarmiento y Vélez empató con Rosario Central

Guardiola estalló de furia por la actitud antideportiva del colombiano Yerry Mina: las marcas que dejó en el cuerpo de Haaland

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El sensual twerk de Georgina Rodríguez, la pareja de Cristiano Ronaldo, al ritmo del reggaetón

El sensual twerk de Georgina Rodríguez, la pareja de Cristiano Ronaldo, al ritmo del reggaetón

Hace 18 min

Tras dejar el hospital, Jamie Foxx trabaja en su rehabilitación física

Un hombre intentó ingresar en la casa de Lady Gaga

El hijo de Michael Landon dirige una historia de fantasmas que resultó todo un éxito en Netflix

Ex pastor de la iglesia de Selena Gómez, Justin Bieber y las Kardashian habló sobre las acusaciones de abuso y adulterio

TENDENCIAS

“Era mi deber compartir mi lucha”: la desgarradora pelea contra el cáncer de una famosa conductora chilena

“Era mi deber compartir mi lucha”: la desgarradora pelea contra el cáncer de una famosa conductora chilena

Hace 3 horas

“Resiliencia al Alzheimer”: detectan un segundo caso de una persona resistente a la enfermedad

Masterpiece, el comercial de Coca Cola con Inteligencia Artificial en una galería de arte

WhatsApp dejará bloquear conversaciones usando la huella o una contraseña

La OMS desaconsejó los edulcorantes porque no ayudan a bajar de peso y aumentan el riesgo de diabetes