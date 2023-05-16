Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Arizona 5, Oakland 2

16 May, 2023
Arizona Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 31 2 4 2
Rojas 3b 4 0 2 0 E.Ruiz cf 4 0 1 1
Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 Noda 1b 3 0 0 0
Carroll lf 3 1 1 1 Rooker dh 4 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 2 Bleday lf 3 0 0 0
Smith 1b 5 0 1 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Fletcher rf 5 1 1 0 Langeliers c 4 0 0 0
Moreno c 3 0 1 0 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 3 1 1 1
Perdomo ss 3 2 2 2 Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0
Allen ss 3 1 2 0
Arizona 022 100 000 5
Oakland 001 000 010 2

E_Rojas (1). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Smith (4). HR_Perdomo (3), Gurriel Jr. (6), Peterson (3). SB_E.Ruiz (19). SF_Carroll (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Kelly W,4-3 7 4 2 1 1 9
Castro H,7 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin S,6-8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Rucinski L,0-4 3 2-3 6 5 5 5 0
Long 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 2
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martínez 2 1 0 0 0 2

Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:35. A_2,064 (46,847).

