Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-DEBT/MCCARTHY --START TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSyMAY 16

16 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

McCarthy speaks after White House meeting on debt limit

Start: 16 May 2023 20:03 GMT

End: 16 May 2023 20:12 GMT

++NEWS CONFERENCE WILL BEGIN WHEN SPEAKER MCCARTHY RETURNS TO THE U.S. CAPITOL AFTER WHITE HOUSE MEETING

WASHINGTON, D.C. - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference after meeting with President Biden and other top congressional leaders to find a path out of the months-long standoff over the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

El Inter empata 0-0 ante el Milan y capitaliza la ventaja conseguida en la ida para soñar con la final de la Champions League

El Inter empata 0-0 ante el Milan y capitaliza la ventaja conseguida en la ida para soñar con la final de la Champions League

Hace 6 min

Efecto Superclásico: la AFA decidió que Darío Herrera tampoco dirija en la fecha 17 de la Liga Profesional

Federico Molinari fue denunciado por acoso a una menor de edad: debió renunciar a la Federación Bonaerense de Gimnasia

La foto de Guillermo Vilas y la emotiva dedicatoria que compartió su esposa en redes: “Eres mi todo”

Boca Juniors estrenará otra camiseta alternativa y está a punto de cerrar al nuevo sponsor

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Arnold Schwarzenegger sobre un posible regreso de Terminator

Qué dijo Arnold Schwarzenegger sobre un posible regreso de Terminator

Hace 1 hora

“Archer” llegará a su final con la temporada 14

Zara Larsson y protagonista de “Jóvenes altezas” en el primer vistazo de “A Part of You”

“¡Que viva México!”: una sátira contada en clave de revisionismo sobre la identidad mexicana

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”: todas las curiosidades de la película que llega a Disney+

TENDENCIAS

Google eliminará todas las cuentas que no se usen, esta es la fecha final para evitar perder datos

Google eliminará todas las cuentas que no se usen, esta es la fecha final para evitar perder datos

Hace 2 horas

Amazon añade inteligencia artificial a su tienda virtual y a Alexa para narrar cuentos y hablar en tiempo real

MinTiC advierte a Centros Poblados que no recibirá propiedades, lotes, ni antenas, únicamente dinero

Cómo compartir Wi-Fi usando un código QR si no conozco la contraseña

Qué dicen los expertos en nutrición sobre el riesgo de los edulcorantes para la salud que advirtió la OMS