ADVISORY USA-DEBT/

lawmakers speak after discussion debt limit

Start: 16 May 2023 20:14 GMT

End: 16 May 2023 20:19 GMT

++LIVE COVERAGE OF WHITE HOUSE STAKEOUT WHERE MCCARTHY AND OTHERS MAY DECIDE TO SPEAK AFTER THE MEETING

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lawmakers speak at the Whitehouse after holding meeting on the debt limit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com