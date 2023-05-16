Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

Por REUTERSyMAY 16

16 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Spokesperson for China's National Bureau of Statistics holds newser

Start: 16 May 2023 01:49 GMT

End: 16 May 2023 03:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics Fu Linghui, releases China's national economic performance figures for the month of April 2023.

LIVE PRODUCTION: Alessandro Diviggiano

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1: MANDARIN SPEECH // CH2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

El argentino Kevin Lomónaco admitió haber participado en la mafia de las apuestas en Brasil: la confesión completa y el video que lo confirma

El argentino Kevin Lomónaco admitió haber participado en la mafia de las apuestas en Brasil: la confesión completa y el video que lo confirma

Hace 33 min

El insólito blooper del arquero de Lanús que le dio el gol a Gimnasia: la bronca con un alcanzapelotas al que acusó de haberse burlado

Perdió a su mamá, pidió jugar y no pudo contener las lágrimas tras la victoria de Gimnasia: “El fútbol te salva”

Liga Profesional: Barracas igualó con Central Córdoba, Gimnasia venció a Lanús, Unión cayó ante Sarmiento y Vélez empató con Rosario Central

Guardiola estalló de furia por la actitud antideportiva del colombiano Yerry Mina: las marcas que dejó en el cuerpo de Haaland

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El sensual twerk de Georgina Rodríguez, la pareja de Cristiano Ronaldo, al ritmo del reggaetón

El sensual twerk de Georgina Rodríguez, la pareja de Cristiano Ronaldo, al ritmo del reggaetón

Hace 18 min

Tras dejar el hospital, Jamie Foxx trabaja en su rehabilitación física

Un hombre intentó ingresar en la casa de Lady Gaga

El hijo de Michael Landon dirige una historia de fantasmas que resultó todo un éxito en Netflix

Ex pastor de la iglesia de Selena Gómez, Justin Bieber y las Kardashian habló sobre las acusaciones de abuso y adulterio

TENDENCIAS

“Era mi deber compartir mi lucha”: la desgarradora pelea contra el cáncer de una famosa conductora chilena

“Era mi deber compartir mi lucha”: la desgarradora pelea contra el cáncer de una famosa conductora chilena

Hace 3 horas

“Resiliencia al Alzheimer”: detectan un segundo caso de una persona resistente a la enfermedad

Masterpiece, el comercial de Coca Cola con Inteligencia Artificial en una galería de arte

WhatsApp dejará bloquear conversaciones usando la huella o una contraseña

La OMS desaconsejó los edulcorantes porque no ayudan a bajar de peso y aumentan el riesgo de diabetes