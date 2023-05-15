Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

National League Glance

15 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 15 .625 _
Philadelphia 20 20 .500 5
Miami 20 21 .488
New York 20 21 .488
Washington 17 23 .425 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 17 .575 _
Pittsburgh 22 19 .537
Chicago 19 21 .475 4
Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5
St. Louis 16 25 .390

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 15 .634 _
Arizona 23 18 .561 3
San Diego 19 22 .463 7
San Francisco 17 23 .425
Colorado 17 24 .415 9

___

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Con goles de Payero y Benedetto, Boca Juniors derrotó 2-0 a Belgrano de Córdoba en La Bombonera

Con goles de Payero y Benedetto, Boca Juniors derrotó 2-0 a Belgrano de Córdoba en La Bombonera

Hace 14 min

River Plate cayó 2-1 en Córdoba ante un Talleres que se ilusiona con pelear por la Liga Profesional

7 frases de Jorge Almirón tras la victoria de Boca ante Belgrano: de los dardos por el Superclásico a la “caricia” a Benedetto

Martín Payero, otra vez figura: el plan de Boca Juniors para lograr su continuidad por expreso pedido de Jorge Almirón

El noble gesto de Ángel Di María con Paul Pogba, quien se volvió a lesionar en su regreso a la titularidad en Juventus luego de 390 días

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Escándalo en el show de Kelly Clarkson: trabajadores aseguraron sentirse “traumatizados” por malos tratos en el set

Escándalo en el show de Kelly Clarkson: trabajadores aseguraron sentirse “traumatizados” por malos tratos en el set

Hace 3 horas

Mel Gibson y Mark Wahlberg trabajaran juntos en una próxima película

Simon Pegg reveló detalles sobre su adicción al alcohol

Estas personalidades celebran por primera vez el día de la madre en 2023

“Rápidos y Furiosos 10”: se filtra el regreso de un personaje querido a esta nueva aventura

TENDENCIAS

Por qué la inteligencia artificial aumentaría el desempleo

Por qué la inteligencia artificial aumentaría el desempleo

Hace 4 horas

Cómo se trata la fibromialgia y el síndrome de fatiga crónica, según la neurociencia

Por qué los gamers y streamers utilizan tres monitores para el computador

Un viaje de sabores hacia una gastronomía milenaria: las 30 mejores fotos del Festival de Cocina Israelí

Cuatro cursos gratuitos de la Universidad de Harvard para aprender inteligencia artificial