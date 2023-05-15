National League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Miami
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|New York
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|Washington
|17
|23
|.425
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|17
|.575
|_
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|1½
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|5
|St. Louis
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|Arizona
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|San Diego
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|San Francisco
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|Colorado
|17
|24
|.415
|9
___
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.
Sunday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
Miami 3, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.