Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

15 May, 2023
Monday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Borna Coric (15), Croatia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (19), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 10-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Jason Kubler and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 12-10.