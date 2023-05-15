Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Borna Coric (15), Croatia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (19), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 10-2.

Round of 16

Jason Kubler and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 12-10.