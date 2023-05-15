Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

15 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Borna Coric (15), Croatia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 16

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (19), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 10-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Jason Kubler and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 12-10.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Joan Laporta confirmó que habló con Lionel Messi para “reconducir la situación” y dio detalles de la conversación

Joan Laporta confirmó que habló con Lionel Messi para “reconducir la situación” y dio detalles de la conversación

Hace 42 min

El gesto de los hinchas de Boca Juniors que sorprendió a Guillermo Farré: “No creí que era para mí”

Descontrol en los festejos del Barcelona: el tenso enfrentamiento de Araujo y Busquets con los fanáticos del Espanyol en los vestuarios

7 frases de Demichelis tras la derrota de River Plate ante Talleres: el factor post Superclásico y por qué no jugó Rodrigo Aliendro

Priorizó ir a Boca antes que al fútbol alemán, debutó en un Superclásico y se marchó por la ventana: “No ganaba bien y tenía necesidades”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

Hace 10 min

Joy Corrigan hizo compras en un vivero de Los Ángeles, Kim Kardashian festejó el cumpleaños de su hijo en Disney: celebrities en un click

5 películas en streaming para ver a Jennifer Lopez

Hailey Bieber confesó que le causa “terror” pensar en la maternidad

El momento en el que Taylor Swift reprendió a un guardia de seguridad que maltrató a una fanática en pleno show

TENDENCIAS

El historiador Harari y el jefe de investigación de Meta, LeCun, debatieron sobre IA: ¿aniquilación de la democracia o nueva era de la Ilustración?

El historiador Harari y el jefe de investigación de Meta, LeCun, debatieron sobre IA: ¿aniquilación de la democracia o nueva era de la Ilustración?

Hace 5 horas

Cuál es el ciclo de vida del cabello y cómo identificar una caída excesiva: guía para una melena saludable

Qué es el síndrome de hipersensibilidad química múltiple y cómo afecta la calidad de vida

Qué es el electrocardiograma y por qué es el estudio clave para evaluar la salud del corazón

Día Internacional de la Familia: cuáles son los distintos tipos y cómo se modificó el concepto