Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

15 May, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _ _ 5-5 W-1 19-3 12-8
Baltimore 26 14 .650 4 +4 6-4 L-1 13-6 13-8
Toronto 24 16 .600 6 +2 6-4 W-3 12-3 12-13
New York 23 19 .548 8 _ 6-4 L-1 16-10 7-9
Boston 22 19 .537 ½ 5-5 L-3 13-10 9-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 23 18 .561 _ _ 6-4 W-2 14-8 9-10
Cleveland 19 21 .475 3 5-5 W-2 9-12 10-9
Detroit 18 21 .462 4 6-4 W-1 9-9 9-12
Chicago 14 28 .333 9 4-6 L-1 7-12 7-16
Kansas City 12 30 .286 11½ 11 4-6 L-3 6-17 6-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 25 15 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-2 12-6 13-9
Houston 21 19 .525 4 1 5-5 W-1 8-11 13-8
Los Angeles 21 20 .512 4-6 L-2 10-9 11-11
Seattle 20 20 .500 5 2 6-4 L-1 10-12 10-8
Oakland 9 33 .214 17 14 3-7 L-2 4-18 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 25 15 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-4 10-9 15-6
Philadelphia 20 20 .500 5 _ 5-5 L-1 11-7 9-13
Miami 20 21 .488 ½ 4-6 W-1 11-11 9-10
New York 20 21 .488 ½ 4-6 W-1 7-8 13-13
Washington 17 23 .425 8 3 5-5 L-1 7-14 10-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 23 17 .575 _ _ 5-5 W-3 13-8 10-9
Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 +1½ 2-8 W-1 10-9 12-10
Chicago 19 21 .475 4 1 4-6 L-2 11-11 8-10
Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5 2 5-5 L-1 12-9 6-13
St. Louis 16 25 .390 6-4 W-3 6-13 10-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 26 15 .634 _ _ 8-2 W-5 15-6 11-9
Arizona 23 18 .561 3 +2½ 6-4 W-3 14-10 9-8
San Diego 19 22 .463 7 3-7 L-5 10-11 9-11
San Francisco 17 23 .425 3 4-6 L-3 10-10 7-13
Colorado 17 24 .415 9 6-4 W-1 8-11 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Seattle 5, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

Texas 5, Oakland 0

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Oakland 3

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets at Washington, sus.

Sunday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-3) at Colorado (Seabold 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-6) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

