Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Standings

15 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 15 12 1 2 26 6 37
San Lorenzo 16 9 5 2 17 6 32
Defensa y Justicia 16 8 5 3 21 9 29
Estudiantes 16 8 4 4 19 14 28
Talleres 15 8 3 4 27 14 27
Belgrano 16 8 3 5 14 13 27
Rosario Central 15 7 5 3 23 19 26
Lanus 14 7 4 3 22 14 25
Argentinos 16 6 5 5 21 15 23
Godoy Cruz 16 6 5 5 18 18 23
Newell's 16 6 5 5 14 14 23
Boca Juniors 16 6 3 7 20 16 21
Tigre 16 5 6 5 17 18 21
CA Platense 16 5 5 6 18 21 20
Instituto AC Cordoba 16 5 5 6 14 19 20
Sarmiento 15 5 4 6 16 15 19
CA Central Cordoba SE 15 5 3 7 10 16 18
Racing Club 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
Gimnasia 15 5 3 7 15 23 18
Independiente 16 3 8 5 15 18 17
Colon 16 3 8 5 14 17 17
Huracan 16 4 5 7 15 20 17
Barracas Central 15 4 5 6 13 18 17
Velez Sarsfield 15 3 7 5 16 15 16
Banfield 16 3 6 7 10 19 15
Atletico Tucuman 16 2 8 6 13 20 14
Arsenal 16 3 2 11 12 24 11
Santa Fe 14 1 6 7 8 20 9

___

Saturday, May 6

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos 2, Independiente 2

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0

River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0

Tigre 2, Newell's 2

Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday, May 8

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1

San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Racing Club 2, Talleres 4

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Sarmiento 1

Friday, May 12

Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2

Saturday, May 13

Independiente 2, Tigre 1

Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0

Newell's 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1

CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 1 p.m.

Lanus vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

River Plate iguala 0-0 con Talleres de Córdoba en un partido clave por la Liga Profesional

River Plate iguala 0-0 con Talleres de Córdoba en un partido clave por la Liga Profesional

Hace 9 min

Con goles de Payero y Benedetto, Boca Juniors derrotó 2-0 a Belgrano de Córdoba en La Bombonera

Polémica en La Bombonera: por qué el gol de Darío Benedetto en Boca-Belgrano debió ser anulado

Messi estuvo presente en los festejos del Barcelona: la divertida reacción de Ronald Araújo al advertir que estaba viendo su transmisión

Los fanáticos del Barcelona pidieron por Messi en medio de los festejos por el título de la Liga: qué dijo el presidente Joan Laporta

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Escándalo en el show de Kelly Clarkson: trabajadores aseguraron sentirse “traumatizados” por malos tratos en el set

Escándalo en el show de Kelly Clarkson: trabajadores aseguraron sentirse “traumatizados” por malos tratos en el set

Hace 1 hora

Mel Gibson y Mark Wahlberg trabajaran juntos en una próxima película

Simon Pegg reveló detalles sobre su adicción al alcohol

Estas personalidades celebran por primera vez el día de la madre en 2023

“Rápidos y Furiosos 10”: se filtra el regreso de un personaje querido a esta nueva aventura

TENDENCIAS

Por qué la inteligencia artificial aumentaría el desempleo

Por qué la inteligencia artificial aumentaría el desempleo

Hace 3 horas

Cómo se trata la fibromialgia y el síndrome de fatiga crónica, según la neurociencia

Por qué los gamers y streamers utilizan tres monitores para el computador

Un viaje de sabores hacia una gastronomía milenaria: las 30 mejores fotos del Festival de Cocina Israelí

Cuatro cursos gratuitos de la Universidad de Harvard para aprender inteligencia artificial