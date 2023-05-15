Argentine Standings

Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|15
|12
|1
|2
|26
|6
|37
|San Lorenzo
|16
|9
|5
|2
|17
|6
|32
|Defensa y Justicia
|16
|8
|5
|3
|21
|9
|29
|Estudiantes
|16
|8
|4
|4
|19
|14
|28
|Talleres
|15
|8
|3
|4
|27
|14
|27
|Belgrano
|16
|8
|3
|5
|14
|13
|27
|Rosario Central
|15
|7
|5
|3
|23
|19
|26
|Lanus
|14
|7
|4
|3
|22
|14
|25
|Argentinos
|16
|6
|5
|5
|21
|15
|23
|Godoy Cruz
|16
|6
|5
|5
|18
|18
|23
|Newell's
|16
|6
|5
|5
|14
|14
|23
|Boca Juniors
|16
|6
|3
|7
|20
|16
|21
|Tigre
|16
|5
|6
|5
|17
|18
|21
|CA Platense
|16
|5
|5
|6
|18
|21
|20
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|16
|5
|5
|6
|14
|19
|20
|Sarmiento
|15
|5
|4
|6
|16
|15
|19
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|15
|5
|3
|7
|10
|16
|18
|Racing Club
|16
|5
|3
|8
|19
|26
|18
|Gimnasia
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15
|23
|18
|Independiente
|16
|3
|8
|5
|15
|18
|17
|Colon
|16
|3
|8
|5
|14
|17
|17
|Huracan
|16
|4
|5
|7
|15
|20
|17
|Barracas Central
|15
|4
|5
|6
|13
|18
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|15
|3
|7
|5
|16
|15
|16
|Banfield
|16
|3
|6
|7
|10
|19
|15
|Atletico Tucuman
|16
|2
|8
|6
|13
|20
|14
|Arsenal
|16
|3
|2
|11
|12
|24
|11
|Santa Fe
|14
|1
|6
|7
|8
|20
|9
___
Saturday, May 6
Lanus 1, Huracan 0
Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Colon 2, Banfield 0
Argentinos 2, Independiente 2
Sunday, May 7
Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0
River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0
Tigre 2, Newell's 2
Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Monday, May 8
Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1
San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0
Racing Club 2, Talleres 4
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Sarmiento 1
Friday, May 12
Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2
Saturday, May 13
Independiente 2, Tigre 1
Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0
Newell's 2, Arsenal 0
Sunday, May 14
Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1
CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0
Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0
Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
San Lorenzo vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 1 p.m.
Lanus vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.