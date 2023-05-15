American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|11
|.738
|_
|Baltimore
|26
|14
|.650
|4
|Toronto
|24
|16
|.600
|6
|New York
|23
|19
|.548
|8
|Boston
|22
|19
|.537
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|21
|.475
|3½
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Chicago
|14
|28
|.333
|9½
|Kansas City
|12
|30
|.286
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Houston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Los Angeles
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Seattle
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Oakland
|9
|33
|.214
|17
___
Saturday's Games
Seattle 5, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 8
Minnesota 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, Atlanta 2
Texas 5, Oakland 0
St. Louis 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 2, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 3
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 11, Oakland 3
St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-3), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-2) at Boston (Houck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-3) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-3) at San Diego (Wacha 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.