Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por REUTERSyMAY 15

15 May, 2023
Biden remarks at celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month

Start: 16 May 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 16 May 2023 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

