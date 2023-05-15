Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY THAILAND-ELECTION/

Por REUTERSyMAY 15

15 May, 2023
Move Forward Party holds a newser after receiving the majority votes in Thai election

Start: 15 May 2023 04:30 GMT

End: 15 May 2023 04:30 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - PM candidate of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, holds a news conference after receiving 'overwhelming support' in the national election.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - Thai and English, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

