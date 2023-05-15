ADVISORY THAILAND-ELECTION/

15 May, 2023
Move Forward Party holds a newser after receiving the majority votes in Thai election
Start: 15 May 2023 04:30 GMT
End: 15 May 2023 04:30 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - PM candidate of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, holds a news conference after receiving 'overwhelming support' in the national election.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - Thai and English, CHANNEL 2 - NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com