ADVISORY SOUTHKOREA-CANADA/TRUDEAU-ARRIVAL

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Seoul Airport.

Start: 16 May 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 16 May 2023 12:00 GMT

SEOUL AIRPOT, SEONGNAM, SOUTH KOREA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in South Korea for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol before travelling to Hiroshima, Japan, to participate in the G7 Summit.

