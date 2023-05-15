Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-UKRAINE-CRISIS-BRITAIN/ZELENSKIY

Por REUTERSyMAY 15

15 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Zelenskiy in Britain, as UK pledges long-range attack drones for Ukraine

Start: 15 May 2023 08:38 GMT

End: 15 May 2023 08:44 GMT

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Britain on Monday as part of a tour of several key European allies ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

7 frases de Demichelis tras la derrota de River Plate ante Talleres: el factor post Superclásico y por qué no jugó Rodrigo Aliendro

7 frases de Demichelis tras la derrota de River Plate ante Talleres: el factor post Superclásico y por qué no jugó Rodrigo Aliendro

Hace 4 horas

Priorizó ir a Boca antes que al fútbol alemán, debutó en un Superclásico y se marchó por la ventana: “No ganaba bien y tenía necesidades”

Lo comparan con Ortega, le cumplió el sueño a su mamá y es una de las esperanzas de la Selección Sub 20: la historia de superación de Juan Gauto

River Plate perdió y sus máximos perseguidores se acercaron: así está la tabla de la Liga Profesional

La historia de Rodrigo Garro, verdugo de River: quedó libre a los 18 años, Talleres lo rechazó y hoy es una de sus grandes figuras

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hailey Bieber confesó que le causa “terror” pensar en la maternidad

Hailey Bieber confesó que le causa “terror” pensar en la maternidad

Hace 1 hora

El momento en el que Taylor Swift reprendió a un guardia de seguridad que maltrató a una fanática en pleno show

Emilio Estefan contó la verdad sobre los paseos de Shakira con Tom Cruise y Lewis Hamilton en Miami

Escándalo en el show de Kelly Clarkson: trabajadores aseguraron sentirse “traumatizados” por malos tratos en el set

Mel Gibson y Mark Wahlberg trabajaran juntos en una próxima película

TENDENCIAS

Guía para tener una cabellera perfecta: cuáles son los tipos de alopecia y cuándo consultar a un especialista

Guía para tener una cabellera perfecta: cuáles son los tipos de alopecia y cuándo consultar a un especialista

Hace 4 horas

Qué es el síndrome de hipersensibilidad química múltiple y cómo afecta la calidad de vida

Qué es un electrocardiograma y cuáles son las enfermedades que puede detectar

Día Internacional de la Familia: cuáles son los distintos tipos y cómo se modificó el concepto

Mucopolisacaridosis: los signos en los niños de la enfermedad que puede generar deformaciones óseas