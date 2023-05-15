ADVISORY --FLASH-UKRAINE-CRISIS-BRITAIN/ZELENSKIY

Zelenskiy in Britain, as UK pledges long-range attack drones for Ukraine

Start: 15 May 2023 08:38 GMT

End: 15 May 2023 08:44 GMT

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Britain on Monday as part of a tour of several key European allies ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com