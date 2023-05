Zelenskiy speaks at Copenhagen democracy summit

Start: 15 May 2023 07:55 GMT

End: 15 May 2023 12:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to speak in a pre-recorded message at a democracy summit in Copenhagen.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com