Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 11 2 Totals 31 3 10 3 Nimmo cf 4 0 2 1 Thomas rf 4 1 2 0 McNeil lf 4 0 0 1 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Meneses dh 4 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Ruiz c 4 0 2 0 Baty 3b 4 0 2 0 Call cf 3 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 2 0 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 2 1 1 0 Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 Garrett lf 3 0 0 0 Pérez c 4 1 4 0 Abrams ss 4 1 2 2 Pham pr 0 0 0 0

New York 001 000 100 — 2 Washington 100 100 10x — 3

DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 9, Washington 9. 2B_Pérez (1), Nimmo (9), Ruiz (6), Candelario (9). HR_Abrams (3). SF_Nimmo (3), McNeil (1). S_García (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Lucchesi 2 4 1 1 1 0 Nogosek 3 2 1 1 1 2 Leone L,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Williams 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Ramírez 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 4 Machado H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Edwards Jr. H,6 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Harvey W,2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Finnegan S,8-10 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Nogosek (Garrett), Santana (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:30. A_24,336 (41,376).