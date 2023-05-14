Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 11 2 Totals 31 3 10 3
Nimmo cf 4 0 2 1 Thomas rf 4 1 2 0
McNeil lf 4 0 0 1 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Meneses dh 4 0 1 1
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 Ruiz c 4 0 2 0
Baty 3b 4 0 2 0 Call cf 3 0 0 0
Marte rf 4 0 1 0 Do.Smith 1b 4 0 2 0
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 2 1 1 0
Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 Garrett lf 3 0 0 0
Pérez c 4 1 4 0 Abrams ss 4 1 2 2
Pham pr 0 0 0 0
New York 001 000 100 2
Washington 100 100 10x 3

DP_New York 1, Washington 0. LOB_New York 9, Washington 9. 2B_Pérez (1), Nimmo (9), Ruiz (6), Candelario (9). HR_Abrams (3). SF_Nimmo (3), McNeil (1). S_García (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lucchesi 2 4 1 1 1 0
Nogosek 3 2 1 1 1 2
Leone L,0-1 2 3 1 1 0 0
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1
Washington
Williams 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Ramírez 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 4
Machado H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. H,6 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Harvey W,2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan S,8-10 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Nogosek (Garrett), Santana (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:30. A_24,336 (41,376).

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Arsenal perdió 3-0 con el Brighton y le dejó en bandeja la Premier League al Manchester City: qué necesita para ser campeón la próxima fecha

Arsenal perdió 3-0 con el Brighton y le dejó en bandeja la Premier League al Manchester City: qué necesita para ser campeón la próxima fecha

Hace 21 min

Boca Juniors recibe a Belgrano de Córdoba en la Bombonera, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Las duplas Dal Bianco-Arce y Chiostri-Barrera jugarán la final del A1 Padel Buenos Aires

River Plate visita a Talleres de Córdoba en un partido clave por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Alerta en el automovilismo por la salud de Leonel Pernía: la secuela de COVID-19 que le habría impedido correr en el TC 2000

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Superman: Legacy”: David Corenswet y Nicholas Hoult podrían ser los nuevos protagonistas de la nueva película

“Superman: Legacy”: David Corenswet y Nicholas Hoult podrían ser los nuevos protagonistas de la nueva película

Hace 1 hora

“Doctor Who”: nuevo adelanto muestra el regreso de David Tennant como el popular protagonista

“La niñera”: la clásica serie de los 90 podría regresar para celebrar el 30 aniversario de su estreno

La actitud de Meghan Markle cuando empezó a salir con Harry que terminó alejándola de una de sus grandes amigas

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Qué es la saturación mental y por qué nos quita energía y afecta la salud emocional

Qué es la saturación mental y por qué nos quita energía y afecta la salud emocional

Hace 50 min

Las mejores imágenes de la primera versión de Instagram hace 13 años

Qué se puede hacer en ChatGPT Plus, la versión de pago de la famosa inteligencia artificial

Apple prepara el iPhone 16 con pantallas más grandes

Las 7 cosas que se deben hacer antes de tomar café por la mañana y no después