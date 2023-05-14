Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 000 000 012 — 3 5 1 Cleveland 010 000 03x — 4 7 0

Sandoval, Estévez (8) and Thaiss, Okey; Bibee, Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Karinchak 1-4. L_Sandoval 3-2. Sv_Clase (14). HRs_Cleveland, Naylor (6).

Tampa Bay 102 050 000 — 8 9 0 New York 004 000 120 — 7 12 2

Eflin, Poche (7), K.Kelly (7), Kelley (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt; Schmidt, A.Abreu (5), Weber (8), Marinaccio (9) and Trevino. W_Eflin 5-1. L_Schmidt 1-4. Sv_Adam (5). HRs_Tampa Bay, Walls (7). New York, O.Cabrera (3), Rizzo (9), Volpe (6).

Seattle 003 000 000 — 3 10 1 Detroit 101 001 20x — 5 9 0

Gilbert, Gott (6), Speier (7), Brash (7), Then (7) and T.Murphy, Raleigh; Wentz, Cisnero (3), Englert (5), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_Foley 1-1. L_Speier 1-1. Sv_Lange (7).

Houston 300 100 000 — 4 9 0 Chicago 000 102 000 — 3 7 1

Brown, Martinez (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Giolito, Santos (7), Bummer (8), R.López (8) and Zavala. W_Brown 4-1. L_Giolito 2-3. Sv_Pressly (7). HRs_Houston, Diaz (1). Chicago, Robert Jr. (11), Burger (8).

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 103 000 000 — 4 7 1 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 7 1

Keller, Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Gibson, Baumann (6), C.Pérez (8), Voth (9) and McCann. W_Keller 5-1. L_Gibson 4-3.

Atlanta 112 100 000 — 5 10 3 Toronto 030 100 002 — 6 13 2

McHugh, Tonkin (2), Chavez (6), Yates (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud; Kikuchi, Bass (5), Jackson (6), Richards (7), Pearson (9) and Jansen. W_Pearson 1-0. L_Iglesias 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (8), Albies (10), Pillar (4). Toronto, Springer (5).

Chicago 000 100 200 — 3 6 0 Minnesota 107 000 17x — 16 18 0

Stroman, Rucker (3), K.Thompson (5), Merryweather (7), Hughes (7), Fulmer (8), Mastrobuoni (8) and Gomes; Varland, Pagán (7), J.López (8), Alcala (9) and Vázquez. W_Varland 1-0. L_Stroman 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Morel (3), Suzuki (2). Minnesota, Larnach (4), Gallo (9), Taylor (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York 001 000 100 — 2 11 0 Washington 100 100 10x — 3 10 0

Lucchesi, Nogosek (3), Leone (6), D.Santana (8) and M.Pérez; Williams, E.Ramírez (3), Machado (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Harvey 2-0. L_Leone 0-1. Sv_Finnegan (8). HRs_Washington, Abrams (3).

Cincinnati 000 001 000 — 1 5 1 Miami 000 001 20x — 3 11 0

Weaver, K.Herget (6), Busenitz (7), Bracho (8) and Maile; B.Garrett, Hoeing (6), Scott (7), Brazoban (8), Okert (8), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_Scott 3-1. L_K.Herget 1-1. Sv_Floro (2).