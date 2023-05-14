Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Seattle 1, Houston 0

14 May, 2023
Seattle 0 1 1
Houston 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Seattle, Rothrock, 1, 87th minute.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Houston, Steve Clark, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Herrera, Houston, 58th; Lodeiro, Seattle, 62nd; Ragen, Seattle, 64th; Bartlow, Houston, 90th+6.

Red Cards_Bassi, Houston, 21st.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Brooke Mayo, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Diego Blas.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Cody Baker, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen; Joao Paulo (Paul Rothrock, 84th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Josh Atencio, 90th), Albert Rusnak; Heber (Fredy Montero, 71st), Jordan Morris, Dylan Teves (Ethan Dobbelaere, 71st, Reed Baker-Whiting, 84th).

Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Franco Escobar (Ibrahim Aliyu, 88th), Micael, Daniel Steres; Artur, Corey Baird (Nelson Quinones, 88th), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Luis Caicedo, 80th), Hector Herrera; Amine Bassi, Ivan Franco (Brad Smith, 60th).

