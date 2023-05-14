Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 010 050 200 — 8 12 0 New York 000 045 00x — 9 10 0

McClanahan, R.Thompson (5), Guerra (6), Beeks (7) and Mejía; Cortes, Cordero (5), Marinaccio (7), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Cordero 3-1. L_R.Thompson 1-1. Sv_W.Peralta (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (10). New York, Higashioka (3), Judge (8).

___

Seattle 002 100 002 — 5 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 3 0

Bry.Miller, Topa (8), Brash (9) and Raleigh; Faedo, Holton (7), Vest (8), Shreve (9) and Haase. W_Bry.Miller 2-0. L_Faedo 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (8), T.Hernández (8).

___

Texas 101 100 002 — 5 9 1 Oakland 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

J.Gray, J.King (9) and León; Kaprielian, Neal (8) and Langeliers. W_J.Gray 3-1. L_Kaprielian 0-3. HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (5), E.Duran (5).

___

Los Angeles 102 000 120 — 6 10 0 Cleveland 000 002 06x — 8 12 2

Detmers, Devenski (6), Wantz (7), Tepera (8) and Thaiss; Quantrill, De Los Santos (7), Morgan (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Morgan 2-0. L_Tepera 2-2. Sv_Stephan (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (1), Neto (2). Cleveland, Naylor (5), Giménez (3).

___

Houston 000 000 100 — 1 8 1 Chicago 000 100 02x — 3 13 0

Bielak, P.Maton (6), Stanek (7), Montero (8) and Salazar; Cease, R.López (7), J.Kelly (7), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_J.Kelly 1-1. L_Montero 0-3. Sv_Graveman (2). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago 000 000 100 — 1 6 1 Minnesota 104 020 13x — 11 13 0

Wesneski, Rucker (6), Hughes (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart; Ryan, Moran (7), Sands (8), Sands (9) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 6-1. L_Wesneski 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Kirilloff (2), Gallo (8), Polanco (3), Correa (6).

___

Atlanta 020 000 000 — 2 7 0 Toronto 000 110 21x — 5 9 0

Elder, Chavez (6), Lee (6), Minter (7), Jiménez (8) and S.Murphy; Berríos, Y.García (6), E.Swanson (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_E.Swanson 2-1. L_Minter 2-5. Sv_Romano (10). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (7).

___

St. Louis 000 000 103 — 4 4 0 Boston 102 000 000 — 3 10 1

Matz, VerHagen (6), Pallante (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Sale, K.Jansen (9) and C.Wong. W_Pallante 2-0. L_K.Jansen 1-2. Sv_Gallegos (3). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (5).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 3 0 Baltimore 110 000 00x — 2 5 0

R.Contreras, R.Stephenson (8) and Delay; Wells, Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Wells 3-1. L_R.Contreras 3-4. Sv_Bautista (10). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (6), Henderson (4).

___

Kansas City 101 010 000 — 3 9 0 Milwaukee 002 001 001 — 4 7 1

Greinke, J.Taylor (6), Clarke (6), A.Chapman (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez; Houser, Milner (5), Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Williams 3-0. L_C.Hernández 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (8). Milwaukee, Yelich (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 000 030 030 — 6 8 0 Miami 000 101 201 — 5 9 0

Law, Stoudt (2), B.Farmer (5), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Legumina (8), A.Díaz (8) and Casali; Alcantara, M.Barnes (8), Nardi (9) and Stallings. W_Gibaut 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-4. Sv_A.Díaz (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (5). Miami, De La Cruz (3), Chisholm Jr. (7).

___

San Diego 110 000 000 — 2 5 0 Los Angeles 301 000 00x — 4 8 2

Musgrove, Cosgrove (6), N.Martinez (8) and Nola, Sullivan; Urías, E.Phillips (8), Graterol (9), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith. W_Urías 5-3. L_Musgrove 1-1. Sv_Ferguson (1). HRs_San Diego, Soto (7), Kim (4). Los Angeles, J.Martinez (5).