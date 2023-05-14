Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|050
|200
|—
|8
|12
|0
|New York
|000
|045
|00x
|—
|9
|10
|0
McClanahan, R.Thompson (5), Guerra (6), Beeks (7) and Mejía; Cortes, Cordero (5), Marinaccio (7), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (9) and Higashioka, Trevino. W_Cordero 3-1. L_R.Thompson 1-1. Sv_W.Peralta (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (10). New York, Higashioka (3), Judge (8).
___
|Seattle
|002
|100
|002
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Bry.Miller, Topa (8), Brash (9) and Raleigh; Faedo, Holton (7), Vest (8), Shreve (9) and Haase. W_Bry.Miller 2-0. L_Faedo 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (8), T.Hernández (8).
___
|Texas
|101
|100
|002
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
J.Gray, J.King (9) and León; Kaprielian, Neal (8) and Langeliers. W_J.Gray 3-1. L_Kaprielian 0-3. HRs_Texas, N.Lowe (5), E.Duran (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|102
|000
|120
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|06x
|—
|8
|12
|2
Detmers, Devenski (6), Wantz (7), Tepera (8) and Thaiss; Quantrill, De Los Santos (7), Morgan (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Morgan 2-0. L_Tepera 2-2. Sv_Stephan (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Moniak (1), Neto (2). Cleveland, Naylor (5), Giménez (3).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|02x
|—
|3
|13
|0
Bielak, P.Maton (6), Stanek (7), Montero (8) and Salazar; Cease, R.López (7), J.Kelly (7), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_J.Kelly 1-1. L_Montero 0-3. Sv_Graveman (2). HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (10).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|104
|020
|13x
|—
|11
|13
|0
Wesneski, Rucker (6), Hughes (7), Boxberger (8), Fulmer (8) and Barnhart; Ryan, Moran (7), Sands (8), Sands (9) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 6-1. L_Wesneski 2-2. HRs_Minnesota, Kirilloff (2), Gallo (8), Polanco (3), Correa (6).
___
|Atlanta
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|110
|21x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Elder, Chavez (6), Lee (6), Minter (7), Jiménez (8) and S.Murphy; Berríos, Y.García (6), E.Swanson (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_E.Swanson 2-1. L_Minter 2-5. Sv_Romano (10). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (7).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|103
|—
|4
|4
|0
|Boston
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|10
|1
Matz, VerHagen (6), Pallante (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner; Sale, K.Jansen (9) and C.Wong. W_Pallante 2-0. L_K.Jansen 1-2. Sv_Gallegos (3). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (5).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|5
|0
R.Contreras, R.Stephenson (8) and Delay; Wells, Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman. W_Wells 3-1. L_R.Contreras 3-4. Sv_Bautista (10). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (6), Henderson (4).
___
|Kansas City
|101
|010
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|001
|001
|—
|4
|7
|1
Greinke, J.Taylor (6), Clarke (6), A.Chapman (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez; Houser, Milner (5), Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8), Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Williams 3-0. L_C.Hernández 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (8). Milwaukee, Yelich (6).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|030
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|201
|—
|5
|9
|0
Law, Stoudt (2), B.Farmer (5), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Legumina (8), A.Díaz (8) and Casali; Alcantara, M.Barnes (8), Nardi (9) and Stallings. W_Gibaut 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-4. Sv_A.Díaz (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (5). Miami, De La Cruz (3), Chisholm Jr. (7).
___
|San Diego
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|301
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|2
Musgrove, Cosgrove (6), N.Martinez (8) and Nola, Sullivan; Urías, E.Phillips (8), Graterol (9), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith. W_Urías 5-3. L_Musgrove 1-1. Sv_Ferguson (1). HRs_San Diego, Soto (7), Kim (4). Los Angeles, J.Martinez (5).