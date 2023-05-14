Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

14 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Pittsburgh Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 35 0 7 0
McCutchen dh 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0
Reynolds lf 4 1 1 0 Santander dh 3 0 1 0
Santana 1b 5 0 0 1 Henderson 3b 4 0 1 0
Suwinski cf-rf 2 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0
Marcano ss 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0
Castro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 4 0 0 0
Bae 2b-cf 4 0 1 2 McCann c 4 0 1 0
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 J.Ortiz ss 3 0 0 0
Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Rutschman ph 1 0 0 0
Owings ss 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 103 000 000 4
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

E_Hayes (2), Henderson (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Henderson (4). SB_Santander (1), Reynolds (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller W,5-1 7 4 0 0 0 13
Holderman 1 2 0 0 0 2
Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Gibson L,4-3 5 7 4 4 3 5
Baumann 2 0 0 0 1 3
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Keller (Santander), Voth (Reynolds). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_36,403 (45,971).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

River Plate visita a Talleres de Córdoba en un partido clave por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

River Plate visita a Talleres de Córdoba en un partido clave por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 11 min

El fuerte respaldo de Neymar y Luis Suárez a Lionel Messi en medio de los silbidos de los aficionados del PSG: la particular reacción del brasileño

Boca Juniors recibe a Belgrano de Córdoba en la Bombonera, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

La decisión que tomó Ramón Díaz tras el accidente de su hijo Michael en el que murió su nuera

El Racing de Gago no levanta cabeza y pierde 2-0 en su visita a Platense

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Estas personalidades celebran por primera vez el día de la madre en 2023

Estas personalidades celebran por primera vez el día de la madre en 2023

Hace 23 min

“Rápidos y Furiosos 10”: se filtra el regreso de un personaje querido a esta nueva aventura

“Superman: Legacy”: David Corenswet y Nicholas Hoult podrían ser los nuevos protagonistas de la nueva película

“Doctor Who”: nuevo adelanto muestra el regreso de David Tennant como el popular protagonista

“La niñera”: la clásica serie de los 90 podría regresar para celebrar el 30 aniversario de su estreno

TENDENCIAS

Cuatro cursos gratuitos de la Universidad de Harvard para aprender inteligencia artificial

Cuatro cursos gratuitos de la Universidad de Harvard para aprender inteligencia artificial

Hace 1 hora

Qué es la saturación mental y por qué nos quita energía y afecta la salud emocional

Las mejores imágenes de la primera versión de Instagram hace 13 años

Qué se puede hacer en ChatGPT Plus, la versión de pago de la famosa inteligencia artificial

Apple prepara el iPhone 16 con pantallas más grandes