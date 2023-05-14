Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

14 May, 2023
|Pittsburgh
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|35
|0
|7
|0
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bae 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ortiz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Hayes (2), Henderson (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Henderson (4). SB_Santander (1), Reynolds (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Keller W,5-1
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Holderman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Gibson L,4-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Baumann
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Keller (Santander), Voth (Reynolds). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:37. A_36,403 (45,971).