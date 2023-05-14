Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 35 0 7 0 McCutchen dh 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Reynolds lf 4 1 1 0 Santander dh 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 5 0 0 1 Henderson 3b 4 0 1 0 Suwinski cf-rf 2 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 1 Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 Marcano ss 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 0 Castro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Stowers rf 4 0 0 0 Bae 2b-cf 4 0 1 2 McCann c 4 0 1 0 Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 J.Ortiz ss 3 0 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Rutschman ph 1 0 0 0 Owings ss 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 1 0

Pittsburgh 103 000 000 — 4 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

E_Hayes (2), Henderson (5). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Henderson (4). SB_Santander (1), Reynolds (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller W,5-1 7 4 0 0 0 13 Holderman 1 2 0 0 0 2 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2

Baltimore Gibson L,4-3 5 7 4 4 3 5 Baumann 2 0 0 0 1 3 Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Keller (Santander), Voth (Reynolds). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_36,403 (45,971).