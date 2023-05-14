Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

14 May, 2023
Philadelphia Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 35 4 8 4
Stott 2b 5 0 2 0 Profar lf 5 1 2 0
Turner ss 3 2 0 0 Bryant dh 5 0 0 0
Harper dh 4 2 2 2 Díaz c 4 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 1 3 1 Cron 1b 4 2 1 1
Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0
Guthrie lf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 1 2 1
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 2 Tovar ss 4 0 1 1
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Trejo 2b 3 0 0 1
Clemens 1b 4 1 2 1 Doyle cf 4 0 0 0
Stubbs c 4 0 1 1
Philadelphia 400 000 012 7
Colorado 012 000 010 4

E_Turner (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Harper (3), Stott (8), Clemens (1), Grichuk (4), Profar 2 (8), Cron (9), McMahon 2 (12). HR_Harper (2). SB_Turner (5), McMahon (3). SF_Trejo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 4 7 3 3 1 4
Brogdon W,2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2
Bellatti H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hoffman H,1 1 1 1 0 0 2
Soto S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Feltner L,2-3 1 2-3 4 4 4 4 0
Lambert 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 5
Suter 2 2 0 0 0 1
Bird 1 2 1 1 0 0
Johnson 1 1 2 2 2 1

WP_Bird.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:51. A_34,006 (50,144).

