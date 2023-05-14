Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

Philadelphia Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 35 4 8 4 Stott 2b 5 0 2 0 Profar lf 5 1 2 0 Turner ss 3 2 0 0 Bryant dh 5 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 2 2 2 Díaz c 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 3 1 Cron 1b 4 2 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 1 0 Guthrie lf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 1 2 1 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 2 Tovar ss 4 0 1 1 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Trejo 2b 3 0 0 1 Clemens 1b 4 1 2 1 Doyle cf 4 0 0 0 Stubbs c 4 0 1 1

Philadelphia 400 000 012 — 7 Colorado 012 000 010 — 4

E_Turner (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Harper (3), Stott (8), Clemens (1), Grichuk (4), Profar 2 (8), Cron (9), McMahon 2 (12). HR_Harper (2). SB_Turner (5), McMahon (3). SF_Trejo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Suárez 4 7 3 3 1 4 Brogdon W,2-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 Bellatti H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hoffman H,1 1 1 1 0 0 2 Soto S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Feltner L,2-3 1 2-3 4 4 4 4 0 Lambert 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 5 Suter 2 2 0 0 0 1 Bird 1 2 1 1 0 0 Johnson 1 1 2 2 2 1

WP_Bird.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:51. A_34,006 (50,144).