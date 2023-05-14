Philadelphia 7, Colorado 4

14 May, 2023
|Philadelphia
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Turner ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Bryant dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Cron 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guthrie lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Clemens 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|400
|000
|012
|—
|7
|Colorado
|012
|000
|010
|—
|4
E_Turner (4). DP_Philadelphia 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Colorado 7. 2B_Harper (3), Stott (8), Clemens (1), Grichuk (4), Profar 2 (8), Cron (9), McMahon 2 (12). HR_Harper (2). SB_Turner (5), McMahon (3). SF_Trejo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Suárez
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon W,2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bellatti H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hoffman H,1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Soto S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Feltner L,2-3
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|Lambert
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Suter
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bird
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
WP_Bird.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:51. A_34,006 (50,144).