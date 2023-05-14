Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

14 May, 2023
Philadelphia 1 1 2
Colorado 1 0 1

First Half_1, Colorado, Ronan, 1 (penalty kick), 38th minute; 2, Philadelphia, Wagner, 1 (Carranza), 45th+2.

Second Half_3, Philadelphia, Carranza, 4 (Mbaizo), 52nd.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Marko Ilic.

Yellow Cards_Wilson, Colorado, 18th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 21st; Flach, Philadelphia, 41st; Abubakar, Colorado, 42nd; Cabral, Colorado, 62nd; Nicholson, Colorado, 79th; Barrios, Colorado, 90th+9; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 90th+9; Elliott, Philadelphia, 90th+9.

Red Cards_Galvan, Colorado, 90th+9; Bueno, Philadelphia, 90th+14.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Ben Pilgrim, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Chris Elliott.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Damion Onandi Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo (Nathan Harriel, 90th+3), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 90th+3), Leon Maximilian Flach, Jack McGlynn (Matt Real, 83rd); Julian Carranza (Chris Donovan, 83rd), Daniel Gazdag.

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar (Bryan Acosta, 72nd), Anthony Markanich (Braian Galvan, 58th), Andreas Maxso, Daniel Wilson; Jonathan Lewis, Danny Leyva (Moise Bombito, 81st), Sam Nicholson (Ralph Priso, 81st), Connor Ronan; Kevin Cabral (Michael Barrios, 72nd), Diego Rubio.

