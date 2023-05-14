Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Orlando City 2, Columbus 2

14 May, 2023
Orlando City 0 2 2
Columbus 2 0 2

First Half_1, Columbus, Nagbe, 1 (Matan), 39th minute; 2, Columbus, Russell-Rowe, 2 (Farsi), 45th+2.

Second Half_3, Orlando City, Kara, 2 (Torres), 49th; 4, Orlando City, McGuire, 4, 90th+2.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Columbus, Patrick Schulte, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 14th; Moreira, Columbus, 28th; Quinton, Columbus, 35th; Vallecilla, Columbus, 52nd; Nagbe, Columbus, 71st; Cartagena, Orlando City, 74th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Chantal Boudreau, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Brian Dunn.

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel (Kyle Smith, 57th); Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena (Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, 75th), Gaston Gonzalez, Martin Ojeda (Michael Halliday, 57th), Facundo Torres; Ivan Angulo (Ramiro Enrique, 85th), Ercan Kara (Duncan McGuire, 75th).

Columbus_Patrick Schulte; Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, Steven Moreira (Malte Amundsen, 77th), Philip Quinton, Gustavo Vallecilla; Alexandru Matan (Isaiah Parente, 89th), Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe; Cucho Hernandez (Christian Ramirez, 89th), Jacen Russell-Rowe (Sean Zawadzki, 77th), Yaw Yeboah.

